Wait, The Wolves Won? By Thirty? – Friday Sports Blast

Getty Images

The Timberwolves posted a lopsided win, Gopher men's basketball saw its season come to a close and the Twins fell in Spring Training... Here's a look at everything you missed on Thursday and what to look forward to on Friday.

- The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame an early 16-point deficit and beat the Pelicans 135-105 in New Orleans. Yes, I double checked it and it's true.

Wolves reserve Jaylen Nowell led Minnesota with 28 points, while rookie Anthony Edwards added 27 for the Wolves. The Timberwolves are now 8-29 on the season and will host Portland Saturday.

- The Gopher men's basketball team fell 79-75 to #9 Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Minnesota's season ends with a record of 14-15.

- The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in Ft. Myers, Florida. Twins rookie Alex Kirilloff provided a home run in the loss.

The Twins will take on Atlanta Friday at noon (WJON).

- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team played for the first time in 364 days and split a doubleheader with Hibbing at US Bank Stadium late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The Cyclones fell 10-9 in the first game before winning the second game (which began at nearly 12:30 a.m.) 8-0.

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES 
Boys Basketball
Waconia 65, Tech 54
Sauk Centre 49, Cathedral 43

Girls Hockey
River Lakes 8, Prairie Centre 0

Girls Basketball
Brainerd 62, Apollo 49
Rocori 73, Tech 66
Bemidji 55, Sartell 44

Boys Hockey
Sartell 8, Cathedral 1

FRIDAY'S SPORTS 

- The Granite City Lumberjacks host the Alexandria Blizzard at Sports Arena East. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids.

- The St. Cloud Norsemen play host to Aberdeen at the MAC in St. Cloud. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

- The Minnesota Wild will look for its third win in a row when they host Arizona at Xcel Energy Center. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at Xcel Energy Center (WJON).

- SCSU women's basketball opens the NCAA Tournament against Central Missouri. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

- SCSU men's hockey begins the Frozen Faceoff tournament in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Huskies will take on a short-handed Colorado College team at 2:37 p.m.

The Huskies can be heard on The River 96.7 FM.

Old Church Converted Into Beautiful Home For Under $270K

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, college basketball, College Hockey, College Hockey SCSU, college sports, Granite City Lumberjacks, high school sports, major league baseball, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild, MN Gophers, nba basketball, nhl hockey, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, SCSU, SCSU Sports, Sports, Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top