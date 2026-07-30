The Minnesota Timberwolves will have a new home for watching live games in the 2026-2027 NBA season. The team announced on Thursday its partnership with DAZN for direct-to-fan streaming.

DAZN, pronounced 'da-ZONE,' will be the exclusive home for Timberwolves basketball with a direct-to-consumer model that will include 15 regular season games at no cost in addition to the paid subscriptions.

WHO CAN WATCH THE WOLVES ON DAZN

The DAZN/Wolves partnership will be available in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota, along with some parts of Kansas and Wisconsin. The service is slated to include app availability via smart tvs, smartphones, tablets and web browsers.

The subscription will include 'access to a dedicated Timberwolves environment within the DAZN app that includes live and on-demand locally broadcast Timberwolves games as well as pre-game, post-game and halftime shows.

“Our commitment to the best possible fan experience is what drives everything we do,” said Timberwolves & Lynx CEO Matthew Caldwell in a statement released Thursday. “With DAZN, we’re delivering on that promise, bringing Timberwolves basketball directly to fans through a modern streaming experience that expands reach with 15 free games and meets fans wherever they are.”

HOW TO WATCH THE TIMBERWOLVES THIS SEASON

Games will be available both live and on-demand and DAZN is promising new interactive features like chats, polls, quizzes and games.

Details on the launch date, game availability and pricing will be announced at a later date, per DAZN.