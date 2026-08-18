The year was 2009.

The iPhone 3G had just been released.. the Twins were winding down their final season in the Metrodome.. and the Minnesota Vikings were about to poach their biggest rival's best-ever player.

Life was good.

On August 18th, 2009, the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Brett Favre finally agreed to 'make it official' after a long, strange saga that captivated Minnesota for the better part of the summer.

FAVRE WITH THE PACKERS

Favre starred for the Packers from 1992-2007 after being drafted by, and playing just parts of two games with, the Falcons. In 16 seasons in Green Bay, Favre threw for 508 touchdowns, 71,838 yards and won a Super Bowl in 1997 by beating the New England Patriots.

TRADED TO THE JETS

After the Packers drafted California quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 Draft, the clock began ticking for Favre in Green Bay. The Packers kept Rodgers marinating on the bench for three seasons before deciding to hand him the reigns under center.

Green Bay would trade Favre to the New York Jets in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Although he made a Pro Bowl in his lone season in New Jersey, off-field controversies and threat to retire seemed to hasten his exit after just one season.

CIRCLING THE VKINGS

The rumors of Favre potentially coming to Minnesota began almost immediately, kicking off a full summer's worth of will-he-or-won't-he speculation. The hype all culminated in a now-infamous television-helicopter chase to the Vikings' facility.

Favre led the Vikings to one very memorable season in 2009 that saw the team fall in overtime at the NFC Championship game in New Orleans. Unfortunately, Favre also was convinced to return for a second season that did not go as well and would prove to be his final as a pro.