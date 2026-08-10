Fall sports are just around the corner. The College of St. Benedict soccer team has a goal of finishing in the top 4 in the MIAC this fall. That according to head coach, Steve Kimble, who joined me on WJON.

Last Season

St. Ben's went 7-11 last season with a very young team. Kimble says the student athletes arrive on campus Monday, August 17, and they'll have just a few days of practice before they play their first exhibition game at Bemidji State on August 21.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Exhibition Season

Kimble says they like to "beef up" their exhibition schedule and this year is no exception. St. Ben's will play Bemidji State August 21 and at Concordia-St. Paul August 23. The Bennies will start the regular season at home against UW-Eau Claire on September 1.

Young Team

Kimble says they had 11 first year players last year and are adding another 12 new faces coming in this year. He says 20 of the 28 players on the roster will be either first year players or sophomores. Kimble says "it's a talented group...I love the young energy". He says the young players along with some good junior and senior leadership puts them in good position as the season starts.

Conference Teams to Beat

Kimble suspects that St. Kate's and Carleton are the teams to beat in the MIAC this season. He believes their facilities are a big advantage when it comes to recruiting. Kimble says it's often when he hears compliments about their facilities when people see the field for the first time.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve Kimble, click below.