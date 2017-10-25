The Twins are in the middle of spring training in Fort Myers, Florida and position battle wage on. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that the Twins probably know who is making the team but to build interest discussion of position battles continue.
Theisen is currently sporting a 3.95 GPA as an accounting major at St. Cloud State. On the court, the senior is averaging 15.8 points per game and recently set records for career games played (125) and three-pointers made in a season (112).
We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central M…
The Huskies offense is led by former Sauk Rapids-Rice standout Matt Meyer, who has posted a .426 average and .515 on base percentage. Meyer has walked nine times and struck out only three in 66 plate appearances.
The Timberwolves have now won back-to-back games, but still trail the Los Angeles Clippers by six games for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota will play at Denver Tuesday night.