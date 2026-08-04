The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 14-5 Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 40-24 with the team's latest win clinching home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Mankato scored two runs in the opening inning to take an early lead, but St. Cloud responded with a three-run bottom of the first inning for a lead they would not relinquish.

ROX OFFENSE RESPONDS

The Rox plated their three runs in the first on a wild pitch, a Colton Rother groundout and a Carter Jorissen single through the left side of the infield. St. Cloud added another run in the fourth inning on a Jackson Legg RBI groundout and made the score 5-2 with Aidan Mouton's RBI double.

After Mankato scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to get within one run, the Rox put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and six more in the eighth for the 14-5 win.

MCKNIGHT'S NIGHT

Emerson McKnight was excellent in his start for the Rox, allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out eleven batters in just five innings of work.

UP NEXT

The Rox will play their final regular season home game on Tuesday in Mankato before wrapping up with home games Wednesday-Saturday. St. Cloud's first playoff game is slated for Monday, August 10th at Joe Faber Field.