LEGION ROUNDUP

SARTELL POST 277 8 NEW ULM GOLD POST 132 3

The Post 277 out hit the Post 132 six to two, including two triples, one double and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Nolan Henker threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Emmitt Hemmesch threw two innings to earn the save. He gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 277 offense was led by Brady Thompson went 3-3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Mateo Segura was credited for a RBI he had a stolen base and he had a walk and Keaton Landowski went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Landon Fish went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Miles Simonsen was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Trevor Schlangen went 1-3 with a triple and he scored two runs and Nolan Hemker had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run.

The Post 132 starting pitcher was Tach Backer, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Forster threw 2 2/3 inning in relief and Collin Fortner threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 132 offense was led by Levi Hopp, he went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Eli Anderson went 1-1 and he scored a run. Kyler Albrecht was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored a run and Jake Finstad was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Hunter Larson was hit by a pitch and he had a walk, Zach Hubbard and Evan Blekestay had a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 10 ST. LOUIS PARK POST 282 5

The Post 277 out hit the Post 282 sixteen to ten, including a home run, four doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Landon Fish, he threw seven innings in this ten inning battle. He gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Gjemse threw two innings to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout. Luke Lance threw one inning to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Post 277 offense was led by Mateo Segura, he went 3-5 with a home and a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. His home run tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. Brady Thompson went 3-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Schneider went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Hemker went 1-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 2-5 for a RBI and Daylon Holter went 1-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Trevor Schlagen went 1-6 with a double and he scored a run, Miles Simonsen went 1-2 with a walk and Jackson Knott had a walk and he scored a run.

The Post 282 starting pitcher was Martin Hirte, he threw four innings, gave up five hits, two runs and he issued two walks. Isaac Schulman threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Mobley threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and two walks. G. Haggerty threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Post 282 offense was led by Isaac Schulman went 2-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Helfmann went 1-3 with a double run for a RBI and M. Harte had walk. G. Haggerty went 3-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. M. Martin and D.Barth both went 2-5 and T. McLaren had a walk and he scored a run.