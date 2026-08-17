The St. Cloud Metro area will be well represented in the Class A, Class B and Class C State Amateur Baseball tournaments. The tournaments will take place in Chaska, Jordan, New Prague and Shakopee starting Friday, August 21. The tournament will wrap up on Labor Day, September 6.

Class A

Sartell Muskies - first round bye - will play either the Forest Lake Brewers or the Minneapolis Cobras Saturday August 29 at 1:30pm in New Prague.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Class B

Princeton Panthers vs. Union Hill Bulldogs, 7:30pm Friday at New Prague

Buckman Billygoats vs. Red Wing Aces, 1:30pm Sunday in Jordan

St. Martin Martins - first round bye - will play either Buckman or Red Wing Saturday August 29 at 4pm in Shakopee

Cold Spring Springers vs. Foley Lumberjacks, 11:00am Sunday in Jordan

Kimball Express vs. Bird Island Bulldrogs, 4pm Saturday at Jordan

Sobieski Skis - first round bye - will play either Kimball or Bird Island Sunday, August 30 at 1:30pm in New Prague

Pierz Lakers vs. Young America Cardinals, 6:30pm Saturday at Jordan

Maple Lake Lakers vs. Watertown Red Devils, 11am Saturday at Shakopee

Sauk Rapids Cyclones - first round bye - will play either Maple Lake or Watertown Red Devils at 1:30pm Saturday August 29 at Shakopee

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Class C

Cold Spring Rockies vs. Aitkin Steam, 1:30pm Saturday at Jordan

Richmond Royals vs. Leavenworth Orioles, 11am Sunday at Shakopee

Luxemburg Brewers vs. St. Peter Saints, 4pm Saturday at New Prague

Clearwater River Cats vs. Windom Pirates, 6:30pm Saturday at Shakopee

Litchfield Blues vs. Granite Falls Kilowatts, 11am Saturday at Jordan

Pierz Brewers vs. Elrosa Saints, 4pm Sunday at New Prague