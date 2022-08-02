Moon Dogs Top Rox 5-1

The St. Cloud Rox lost 5-1 at Mankato Monday night. The Moon Dogs went out to a 4-0 lead before the Rox scored their lone run in the 8th inning. Charlie Condon went 1-2 with a RBI and Brice Mathews, Ike Mezzenga and Garrett Pennington each had a double for the Rox.

Kaden Krowka threw the first 5 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to take the loss and drop to 1-3 this season for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 17-8 in the 2nd half of the season and are now 4 games back of Willmar for first place in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings. Willmar has won 12 straight games.

The Rox are off today for the MLB Dream Showcase and will return to action Wednesday night when they host Mankato at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.