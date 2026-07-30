TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

MONTICELLO POLECATS 5 COON RAPIDS REDBIRDS 4

The Polecats out hit the Redbirds eight to seven, their starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Viet Nguyen threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recored two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Cole Bovee went 2-3 for two RBIs and he had two walks. Cole Holthaus went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Max Robinson went 2-5 and he scored a run and Brayden Hanson went 1-3 and he scored a run, Adam Brenny went 1-5 and Michael Olson had a walk and he scored a run.

The Redbirds starting pitcher was Brandon Wozniak, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Tommy Dutton threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Redbirds offense was led by Cullen Kruger went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Ryan Tatkenhorst went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Boswell went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Zane Vitense went 1-5, Andy Brown went 1-4 and Scott Jussila went 1-3.

MHD BREWERS 8 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 3

The Brewers out hit the Hurricanes thirteen to nine, they collected one double and seven collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Greg Noel, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Beckett Stimpson threw three innings and David Ernst threw one inning, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Ashton Rinas threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ashton Rinas, he went 3-4 with a double for four RBIs. Casey Clemenson went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Briggeman went 3-6 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and David Ernst went 2-6 and he scored a run. Mike Peschel and Chris Clemenson both went 1-4 and Marcus Wohl went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Carter Ades was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run, Beckett Stimpson had a walk and he scored a run and Alex Dubord scored a run.

The Hurricanes starting pitcher was Alex Hexum, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recored six strikeouts. Logan Larson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Felstul threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hurricanes offense was led by Adam Johnson, he went 2-4 with two doubles and Brock Scheuerman was hit twice by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Logan Larson went 1-2 for a RBI and Alex Hensch went 1-5 and he scored a run. Nolan Felstul and Brennan Kort both went 1-4. Brody Krein went 1-3, Tosten Mann had a walk and he scored a run and Dave Johnson scored a run.

PRINCETON PANTHERS 15 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

The Panthers out hit the Cyclones fourteen to three, including a home run and six doubles. The starting pitcher was Rademacher, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brent Tholen threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Panthers offense was led by Nolan Spence, he went 2-2 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a walk. Damon Rademacher went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Spitt went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Carlson went 3-4 with three doubles for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Eli Gibbs went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Tyson Dusosky went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Cameron Jensen went 1-4 and he scored a run. Gehrig Scheffel was it twice by a pitch and he he scored a run, Brent Tholen had a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt Petron had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Owen Arndt, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Griffin Rothstein threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and two walks.

The Cyclones offense was led by Noah Jensen and Shea Koster both went 1-2. Luke Pakkala was hit by a pitch, Owen Gats went 1-1 with a walk and Tyler Hemker had a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 16 HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 15

The Springers out hit the Knights in this ten inning battle, thirteen to ten, including two home runs, four doubles and six walks. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Paul Dorr went 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Jace Griffin threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, went 3-4 with two home runs and a double for seven RBIs, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Drew Bulson went 3-6 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Cal Heying went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Schafer went 1-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Klehr was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Nolan VanLoy went 1-5 and he scored a run and Brad Olson was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Nolan VanLoy went 1-5 and he scored a run, Jeron Lewis went 1-2 with a stolen, Jace Griffin went 1-2 and he scored a run and Blake Kelly had a walk.

The Knights starting pitcher was Cody Gustafson, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. No. 10 threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Brennan threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Erickson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Haugen threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by Sam Haugen went 1-5 with a triple for five RBIs, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Cale Haugen went 2-5 he a double for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored four runs. Mason Vashell was hit twice by a pitch, he had stolen base, two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs. Isaiah Hasz went 2-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, and he scored two runs. Isaiah Brennan went 2-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Bryce Erickson went 1-4 for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run, Cory Schmidt went 1-6 with a stolen base and Griffin Stiel had a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 15 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 4

The Stone Poneys out hit the Rivercats fifteen to five, including to home runs, six walks and seven collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Carter Stutsman, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jalen Vorpahl threw two innings, he gave up one hit and Chase Heying gave p one hit, two runs and two walks. Jeff Amann closed it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Callan O’Connell, he went 2-5 with a home run for four RBIs and Brady Simones went 1-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Jalen Vorpahl went 2-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Dan O’Connell went 2-4 for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 3-5 and he scored two runs and Levi Frieler was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jeff Amann went 2-2 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Carter Stutsman went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Brenden Boesen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Rivercats starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he ther two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recored one strikeout. Jake Carper threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden Haselius threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Tapio threw 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit.

The Rivercats offense was led by Simeon Layer, he went 1-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Tapio went 2-3 with a double and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel went 2-3. Caleb Guzek had threw walks and he scored a run, Kaden Haselius had a walk and he scored a run, Bryan McCallum and Jake Carper both had a walk.

NLS TWINS 6 ATWATER CHUCKERS 2

The Twins out hit the Chuckers fourteen to four, including four doubles, a sacrifice fly eight that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Sam Etterman, he threw seven inning to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs and he issued two walks. Rylan Shimek threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Cayden Hansen threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Hunter Magnuson went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Ellingson went 2-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen went 3-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Danielson went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and Aiden Paulson went 1-4 for a RBI. Jake Rambow went 1-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 2-5 and Braeden Fagerlie went 1-4. Nolan Johnson was hit by a pitch, Rylan Shimek and Jacob DeBoer both scored a run.

The Chuckers starting pitcher was Jack Peterson, he threw six inning, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. David Kingery threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs And he recorded one strikeout. Andres Rojas threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 1-2 with a double for a RBI and he had two walks and Brody Straumann was credited for a RBI and he had two walks. Regan Elton went 1-4 and he scored a run and David Kingery went 1-4. Logan Serbus went 1-1 and he scored a run and Nolan Bratulich had a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 12 BUFFALO BULLDOGS 11

The Polecats out hit the Bulldogs twenty-one to seven, including a triple, four doubles, a sacrifice fly and seven that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Isaiah Ternlinden, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dom Marschel threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Brenny threw 1/3 innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Zac Anderson threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Max Robinson, he went 3-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jason Axelberg went 2-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cale Holthaus went 4-6 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek went 3-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Caden King had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dustin Wilcox went 3-3 for three RBIs and he had a walk. Adam Brenny went 2-5 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Mike Olson had a walk. Brayden Hanson went 3-3 and he scored two runs.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was John Weber, he threw three innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Weber threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and three walks. Jon Euerle threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ramon Vega Jr. went 2-5 for three RBIs and Caleb Brewer went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs and two walks. Noah Christianson went 1-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and JD O’Connell went 1-5 for a RBI. John Weber went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Mike Weber had two walks and he scored a run. Cal James was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored four runs and Colton Haight had a walk and he scored two runs.

ISANTI REDBIRDS 10 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 5

The Redbirds out hit the Anglers sixteen to ten, including three doubles and ten that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Jake Rantz, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Marcus Hubbard threw six innings to earn the win. He gave p five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Redbirds offense was led by Marcus Hubbard, he went 2-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Troy Jones went 2-3 for two RBIs. Jake Rantz went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Smith went 1-3 with a double For a RBI. he had a walk. Brandon Kamprud went 3-5 with two stolen bases and he scored three runs and Tyler Hand went 1-1 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Patrick Lind went 1-3 for a RBI and AaronSmith was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Kellen Westphal went 2-4 with a double, he had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs and Grant Oliver went 1-2 with a double and he scored a run. Connor Melain went 1-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Selken went 1-3 with a walk.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Tom Schaupp, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits and four runs. Joel Cornell threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave three hits, two runs and one walk. Easton Knealing threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kal Volinkaty threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Nick Dinkel went 3-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen bases and he scored a run and Jack Schlueter went 3-4 for a RBI. Joel Cornell went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Tom Schaupp went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run. Gavin Miller went 1-2 and he scored a run and Karter Gruenwald had a stolen base. Easton Knealing was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen bases and he scored a run, Ethan Knutson had two walks and he scored a run and Eli Schaffer had a walk.