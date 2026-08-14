The St. Cloud Rox lost 3-1 to the Royal Oak Leprechauns in the Northwoods League Championship game Thursday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.

Scoring

The Rox broke the scoreless tie in the 7th inning with a solo home run from Nolan Gieslinger before Royal Oak scored 3 runs in the 8th inning. Dylan Lewkutz threw 7 shutout innings with 3 hits and 3 walks allowed with 8 strikeouts for the Rox. Lucas Harrington allowed 3 earned runs in 2 innings to take the loss for St. Cloud.

Last Title

The Rox last won a Northwoods League title in 2017. The St. Cloud River Bats won 3 Northwoods League titles prior to the ownership and name change.