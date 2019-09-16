Saturday Coaches Show 9-14-19 [PODCAST]

The first high school football coaches show of the year aired from 8-9 a.m. Saturday. I filled in for Dave Overlund hosting the show. Guests include head football coaches from area schools; Jon Benson (Tech), Justin Skaalerud (Apollo), Phil Klaphake (Sauk Rapids-Rice), Jason Kleinfelter (Cathedral), James Herberg (Rocori), and Scott Hentges (Sartell-St. Stephen). Listen to the conversation below.

AM 1390-Granite City broadcasts a game each next. Next week's game is Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech. Our coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. with Dave Overlund.