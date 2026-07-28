Chutes Have Goal of Unique Accomplishment

The St. Cloud Chutes captured the Central Division championship with a 10-3 come from behind win over Holdingford last week to earn a state tournament berth. The Chutes, made up of athletes from Cathedral High School, will participate in the Division II American Legion Baseball State Tournament starting Friday at 10am against Rushford in Glenwood.

Success in High School

Cathedral baseball captured the Class 2-A State Baseball Championship in June with a 4-0 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Chutes are coached by Mark Buhr. He says this group of guys are used to winning and have the utmost confidence based on their past success in baseball, soccer, and other sports. Buhr recalls numerous games where they were locked in close games and the team found ways to make plays and get key hits that led to wins.

Do Something They Haven't Done

The Chutes are 20-1 and have the goal of winning an American Legion State Championship after winning a high school baseball state championship just a month earlier. Buhr believes the combination of Cathedral and the St. Cloud Chutes have never accomplished that in the same year.

Top Performers

Top performers for the Chutes this season include pitchers, Jack Hamak, Jake Murphy, Henry Schloe, Owen Fredette and Charlie Dolan. Buhr says they have confidence in their pitching depth, which he feels will play well in a weekend tournament where pitching depth will be tested.

At the Plate

Buhr says offensively they've been pretty consistent led by Jacob Oliver, Ryan Liebrands, Henry Schloe and Charlie Dolan. Buhr says they've had a lot of guys step up their play at the plate this season. He says "we have a great lineup top to bottom...we have no weak spots in our lineup".

Tournament

The tournament is double elimination and continues through Sunday, August 2. The other teams in the tournament include Ely, Parkers Prairie, Sleepy Eye, Le Sueur-Henderson, Ada and Glenwood-Lowry.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mark Buhr, click below.