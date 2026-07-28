Sartell Prepares to State American Legion Tournament

Sartell defeated Cold Spring 3-1 in the sub-state #11 American Legion baseball final last week to stamp their ticket to the 19U Division I American Legion Baseball State tournament this week. Sartell is coached by Pete Johnson. He says he's happy with the way they've played this season but believes they still have room for improvement on offense.

What's Next

Sartell is 19-4 this season and will open pool play in New Ulm starting Thursday at 10am against New Ulm. Sartell will then play at 12:30pm Thursday against St. Louis Park before playing their final pool play game against St. Michael at 10am in New Ulm Friday.

Busy Kids

Johnson says many of his players are managing other sports' responsibilities like basketball and football on the side. He understands how busy these guys are and stated not everyone can make every practice or game.

Pitching Depth

Sartell's top pitchers have been Brady Thompson, Nolan Hemker and Landon Fish, who've each posted ERAs under 2.00 this season. Johnson says all 3 pitchers have been excellent all season and they are comfortable playing behind each of them. He expects to start Hemker against New Ulm Thursday.

Lots of New Opponents

Johnson says they aren't real familiar with many of the teams in the state tournament field with the exception of St. Michael as STMA competes in the same section as the Sartell-St. Stephen high school team.

Tournament Continues Thru Sunday

Sartell is guaranteed 3 games and could gain more if they qualify for bracket play by finishing as a top 2 team in their pool. The tournament continues thru August 2. Games are being played in New Ulm, Springfield and Sleepy Eye in southwestern Minnesota.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Pete Johnson, click below.