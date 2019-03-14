Sartell Boys Basketball Wants the Ride to Continue [PODCAST]

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys basketball team shared the Central Lakes Conference title with Apollo this season after winning just 4 games last season. The Sabres are 20-8 and will play for the Section 8-3-A Friday night in Brainerd against top-seeded Bemidji at 7 p.m. Head Coach Marcus Oistad says the turnaround has to do with chemistry, team play and hard work.

Photo courtesy of Marcus Oistad

Coach Oistad and his 7 seniors joined me on WJON Wednesday to talk about the turnaround, this season, and the playoffs. The seven seniors are #4 Jake Schelonka, #10 Alex Virnig, #13 Luke Tillotson, #21 Patrick Stalboerger, #23 Thomas Gieske, #31 Mathew Weno and #35 Dylan Notsch. Listen to my conversation with Coach Oistad and the 7 seniors below.

Many players talked about their come from behind 55-50 win over Alexandria March 5 in the Section semifinals as their most memorable moment this season. The Sabres are led in scoring this season by Thomas Gieske, who battled an ankle injury earlier this season but says now that he's 100 percent. Gieske has signed with Mayville State (North Dakota) to play college basketball.

Dave Overlund

Friday night's Section 8-3-A final was originally scheduled for tonight in Brainerd but because of wintry weather the game was moved to Friday.