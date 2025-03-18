Albany Advances to Boys Basketball State Semis

The top seeded Albany Huskies defeated 8th seeded Pelican Rapids 80-57 Tuesday night in the Class 2-A State Tournament Quarterfinals at Williams Arena. Albany went out to a 47-26 halftime lead and never looked back while improving to 30-0.

Get our free mobile app

Sam Hondl led 4 Huskies in double figures with 16 points, Zeke Austin and Braeden Justin each scored 14 points and Ethan Meyer had 12 points. Point guard Elliott Burnett had 9 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Hondl added 7 assists.

Albany will play in the Class 2-A State Semifinals at Williams Arena Friday night at 6 pm against either Minnehaha Academy or Caledonia.