Albany Advances to Boys Basketball State Semis

Albany Boys Basketball 2025 (photo courtesy of Scott Buntje)

The top seeded Albany Huskies defeated 8th seeded Pelican Rapids 80-57 Tuesday night in the Class 2-A State Tournament Quarterfinals at Williams Arena.  Albany went out to a 47-26 halftime lead and never looked back while improving to 30-0.

Sam Hondl led 4 Huskies in double figures with 16 points, Zeke Austin and Braeden Justin each scored 14 points and Ethan Meyer had 12 points.  Point guard Elliott Burnett had 9 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.  Hondl added 7 assists.

Albany will play in the Class 2-A State Semifinals at Williams Arena Friday night at 6 pm against either Minnehaha Academy or Caledonia.

 

