Albany boys basketball is set to play top seeded Goodhue in the Class AA State Tournament Semifinals at Williams Arena at 6pm tonight. The Huskies are seeded 5th in the 8-team tournament and are 25-6 this season. Albany is also the defending Class AA Champions.

Quarterfinal Win

The Huskies posted a dominating 85-49 win over 4th seeded Jackson County Central Tuesday night at Target Center to advance to this point. Goodhue has a record of 29-1 after defeating 8th seeded Perham 70-49 Tuesday in their quarterfinal game.

What's next

The other Class AA Semifinal game tonight will feature 2nd seeded Pequot Lakes and 3rd seeded Minnehaha Academy at 8pm. The winners of tonight's games will play for a state championship at 5pm at Williams Arena on Saturday.