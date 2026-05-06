14 Sartell-St. Stephen Student Athletes Declare Intentions
Sartell-St. Stephen high school recognized 14 student athletes at a college signing ceremony today. The 14 are:
Autumn Simmons, St. Ben's - Soccer
Brynn Carling, St. Ben's - Softball
Riley Quinn, St. Ben's - Dance
Keely Guggisberg, Augsburg - Softball
Ben Kallhoff, Southwest Minnesota State - Football
Sella Grams, St. Ben's - Hockey
William Corrieri, Benedictine University - Lacrosse
Hayden Lenarz, Wagner College - Swimming
Zaiden Farley, St. John's - Track and Field
Jenna Jansky, Luther College - Soccer
Ally Tromburg, St. Cloud State - Track and Field
Nathan Tangen, Augsburg - Football
Eli Crowe, Gustavus Adolphus College - Swimming
Tommy Runkel, St. John's - Swimming