Sartell-St. Stephen high school recognized 14 student athletes at a college signing ceremony today. The 14 are:

Autumn Simmons, St. Ben's - Soccer

Brynn Carling, St. Ben's - Softball

Riley Quinn, St. Ben's - Dance

Keely Guggisberg, Augsburg - Softball

Ben Kallhoff, Southwest Minnesota State - Football

Sella Grams, St. Ben's - Hockey

William Corrieri, Benedictine University - Lacrosse

Hayden Lenarz, Wagner College - Swimming

Zaiden Farley, St. John's - Track and Field

Jenna Jansky, Luther College - Soccer

Ally Tromburg, St. Cloud State - Track and Field

Nathan Tangen, Augsburg - Football

Eli Crowe, Gustavus Adolphus College - Swimming

Tommy Runkel, St. John's - Swimming