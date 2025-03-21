Albany Advances to Boys Basketball State Championship

Albany Advances to Boys Basketball State Championship

Albany Boys Basketball 2025 (photo courtesy of Scott Buntje)

Albany held off Caledonia 59-54 Friday night at Williams Arena to advance to the Class 2-A State Tournament Championship game.  Albany sprinted out to a 25-5 lead and held a 30-19 halftime advantage. Caledonia tied the game late but Zeke Austin made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

Austin led Albany with 22 points and 9 rebounds.  Sam Hondl added 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Huskies.  Albany is 31-0 and will play either Breck or Waseca in the Class 2-A State Championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Albany is trying to win their 2nd state championship in 3 years.

 

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

Filed Under: Albany Huskies, Boys Basketball
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports