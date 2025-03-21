Albany Advances to Boys Basketball State Championship

Albany held off Caledonia 59-54 Friday night at Williams Arena to advance to the Class 2-A State Tournament Championship game. Albany sprinted out to a 25-5 lead and held a 30-19 halftime advantage. Caledonia tied the game late but Zeke Austin made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

Austin led Albany with 22 points and 9 rebounds. Sam Hondl added 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Huskies. Albany is 31-0 and will play either Breck or Waseca in the Class 2-A State Championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. at Williams Arena.

Albany is trying to win their 2nd state championship in 3 years.