The Upsala Cardinals saw their season come to an end falling in the Class A State Tournament consolation semifinals in double overtime to Southland 74-67 at Concordia-St. Paul Friday morning. Upsala trailed 33-27 at halftime but outscored Southland 32-26 in the 2nd half to force overtime. Both teams scored 4 points in the 1st overtime. Southland outscored the Cardinals 11-4 in the 2nd overtime.

Top Scorers

Upsala was led in scoring by Sam Laliberte with 20 points, William Shafer had 16 points and 8 rebounds and Caleb Guthrie added 12 points for the Cardinals. Upsala's season ends with a 24-8 record.