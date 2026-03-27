Upsala Cardinals Fall In Nail-biting Overtime Thriller

Upsala Cardinals Fall In Nail-biting Overtime Thriller

photo courtesy of Dylan Zimmerman

The Upsala Cardinals saw their season come to an end falling in the Class A State Tournament consolation semifinals in double overtime to Southland 74-67 at Concordia-St. Paul Friday morning.  Upsala trailed 33-27 at halftime but outscored Southland 32-26 in the 2nd half to force overtime.  Both teams scored 4 points in the 1st overtime.  Southland outscored the Cardinals 11-4 in the 2nd overtime.

Top Scorers

Upsala was led in scoring by Sam Laliberte with 20 points, William Shafer had 16 points and 8 rebounds and Caleb Guthrie added 12 points for the Cardinals.  Upsala's season ends with a 24-8 record.

 

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Filed Under: Boys Basketball, Upsala
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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