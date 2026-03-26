Upsala lost Thursday 61-45 to top seeded and unbeaten Henning at the Class A State Boys Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Cardinals trailed 28-21 at halftime and couldn't catch up in the 2nd half. The loss snaps a 12-game win streak for Upsala.

Top Scorers

Upsala was led in scoring by Quinn Guthrie with 12 points and Caleb Guthrie added 11 points and 6 rebounds. Calvin Leners had 6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Kale Misegades led Henning with 35 points and 16 rebounds.

What's Next

The Cardinals drop to 24-7 and will play in the consolation semifinals at 10:00 Friday morning at Concordia-St. Paul against either Hills Beaver Creek or Southland.