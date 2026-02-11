The St. Cloud area will be well represented at the state dance competition Friday and Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The jazz competition will take place on Friday February 13 with the high kick competition set to take place on Saturday February 14.

Section 4AA Meet

Sartell-St. Stephen captured 1st place in jazz and high kick in the section 4AA meet last weekend. Sauk Rapids-Rice finished 2nd in jazz with St. Francis finishing 3rd. St. Francis finished 2nd in high kick with Becker finishing 3rd. The top 3 in both events qualify for the state meet this week. Sauk Rapids-Rice finished 4th in high kick.

Sartell-St. Stephen

This is the 24th time Sartell-St. Stephen has qualified for the state dance meet. Sartell head dance coach Kelly Mccarney says the competition at the section meet last weekend was tough and prepared them well for the state competition. Sartell is one of the favorites to capture the state title in both jazz and high kick. Mccarney says Benilde-St. Margaret is the defending champion in jazz while Totino-Grace is the defending high kick champ. Mccarney says they are working on perfecting their accuracy, their timing and spacing of formations this week.

Sauk Rapids-Rice

Storm head dance coach Jennie Weber joined me on WJON this week. She says finishing 2nd in the jazz competition at sections was so great for the team. Weber says they've made adjustments as the season has gone on and are looking forward to testing their skill Friday in the state jazz meet.

Cathedral and Holdingford

The Cathedral jazz and high kick teams also qualified for the Class A state meet finishing 1st in both at the Section 2A meet. Holdingford finished 2nd in jazz while Providence Academy finished 3rd. In high kick Holdingford finished 2nd with New London-Spicer finishing 3rd. The top 3 in each event earn a state meet berth.

