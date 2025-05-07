Sartell-St. Stephen Celebrates 13 Student-Athletes
Sartell-St. Stephen High School recognized 13 student athletes who have committed to play a sport in college starting in 2025-2026.
Ellie Arduser - University Minnesota Duluth - Dance
Lola Sens - University of Minnesota Duluth - Dance
Maya Hentges - Northern State University - Swim & Dive
Brayley VanDenBerg - Bethel University - Hockey
Maddy Smith - University of Northwestern - Softball
Paisley Watson - Gustavus College - Cross Country & Track
Seth Davidson - University of Wisconsin-Superior - Soccer
Calvin Braegelmann - St. Cloud State University - Soccer
Logan Ramierz - Alexandra Technical and Community College - Soccer
Owen Vinje-Stark - Southwest Minnesota State University - Football
Gavin O’Connell - Southwest Minnesota State University - Cross Country/Track
Cayden Behrmann - Alexandria Technical and Community College - Baseball
Jalen Schumann - Ridgewater Community College - Basketball