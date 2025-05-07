Sartell-St. Stephen Celebrates 13 Student-Athletes

Sartell-St. Stephen High School recognized 13 student athletes who have committed to play a sport in college starting in 2025-2026.

Ellie Arduser - University Minnesota Duluth - Dance

Lola Sens - University of Minnesota Duluth - Dance

Maya Hentges - Northern State University - Swim & Dive

Brayley VanDenBerg - Bethel University - Hockey

Maddy Smith - University of Northwestern - Softball

Paisley Watson - Gustavus College - Cross Country & Track

Seth Davidson - University of Wisconsin-Superior - Soccer

Calvin Braegelmann - St. Cloud State University - Soccer

Logan Ramierz - Alexandra Technical and Community College - Soccer

Owen Vinje-Stark - Southwest Minnesota State University - Football

Gavin O’Connell - Southwest Minnesota State University - Cross Country/Track

Cayden Behrmann - Alexandria Technical and Community College - Baseball

Jalen Schumann - Ridgewater Community College - Basketball