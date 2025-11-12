Sartell Athletes Take Their Talents To The Next Level
Sartell-St. Stephen high school celebrated 8 senior student athletes who declared their college intentions to participate in sports at the next level.
Lexi Petersen, St. Cloud Tech and Community College, Volleyball
Olivia Terhune, Minnesota State University-Moorhead, Volleyball
Maddox Lewis, Black Hills State, Basketball
Hailey Kubinski, Augsburg University, Swimming
Marni Koosmann, University of Minnesota-Duluth, Softball
Lilly Breitkreutz, UW-Superior, Soccer
Brady Thompson, St. John's, Baseball
Peyton Allen, St. Thomas, Football
