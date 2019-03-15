Sartell, Albany Try For State Bids Tonight

The Section 8-3-A and Section 6-2-A title will be decided tonight.  Sartell-St. Stephen plays top seeded Bemidji tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Brainerd.  Bemidji is seeded first in the section with Sartell as the #2 seed.  Bemidji won the first meeting 60-54 February 9 in Sartell.  The Lumberjacks are 22-4 while Sartell is 20-8.

Top seeded Melrose will play 2nd seeded Albany at St. Cloud State tonight at 8 p.m. in the Section 6AA Final.  Melrose and Albany split the 2 previous meetings with Melrose winning the most recent encounter January 25.  Melrose is 25-4 while Albany is 24-5.

