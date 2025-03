Albany defeated Waseca 70-63 Saturday to capture the Class 2-A boys basketball state championship. The 32-0 Huskies have won 2 of the last 3 Class 2-A State Championships.

Albany led by 6 at halftime. Zeke Austin led the Huskies with 27 points and Sam Hondl added 23 points and 7 rebounds. Ethan Meyer led Albany with 10 rebounds.

Albany was making their 3 straight State Tournament appearance.