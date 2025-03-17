Albany Boys Basketball Eyeing the Prize at State Tourney

The Albany boys basketball team is back at the Class 2-A State Tournament for a 3rd straight season with their sights set on winning their 2nd state title in 3 years. Albany is 29-0 and is the #1 seed. The Huskies will play 8th seeded Pelican Rapids at 6pm Tuesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Albany Head Coach Cory Schlagel joined me on WJON. He says this team has a lot of veteran guys with 3 players having played in the previous 2 state tournaments and 6 guys who will be seeing time in their 2nd state tournament. Schlagel says the coaching staff has been able to challenge this group to make sure they don't become complacent. He says he trusts the preparation and mindset of their guys. Schagel explains they have a good mix of guys and all of them understand their roles.

The 3 players who will see time in their 3rd straight state tournament are 6'7 senior, Sam Hondl, 6'3 senior combo guard Zeke Austin, and 6'2 senior point guard Elliott Burnett. Schlagel describes Hondl as a 3-year starter who's improved his ball handling and shooting ability. He averages 20 points per game. Austin is shooting 43% from 3-point range and also averages 20 points per game. Burnett leads the team in assists and Schlagel speaks highly of his defense. Other key contributors include Ethan Meyer, Braeden Justin, Jake Buttweiler, Bennett Hylla, Brady Rueter, Ashton Olson, and Griffin Lange. Hondl is committed to play college basketball at Minnesota State-Moorhead while Austin will play at Jamestown College.

Albany defeated Minnehaha Academy in 2023 to win the Class 2-A State title and took home 3rd place last season by also defeating Minnehaha Academy. Albany isn't the only Granite Ridge Conference team at the Class 2-A State Tournament this season. Pequot Lakes is seeded #7 and will play 2nd seeded Waseca Tuesday night at Target Center. Waseca is 30-0.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Cory Schlagel, it is available below.

Albany Roster:

Number Name Position Height Year 0 AUSTIN, ZEKE G 6'3 12 3 HYLLA, BENNETT G 5'11 12 4 RUETER, BRADY G 5'11 11 5 JUSTIN, BRAEDEN G 6'1 11 10 HONDL, LUCAS G 5'11 10 11 OLSON, ASHTON G 6'1 11 12 HABBEN, COHEN G 6'0 10 15 AUSTIN, JAXSON G 6'0 10 20 GOEBEL, LUCAS F 6'3 12 21 BURNETT, ELLIOTT G 6'2 12 22 MEYER, ETHAN F 6'2 12 23 HONDL, SAM F 6'7 12 25 BUTTWEILER, JAKE C 6'2 11 30 LANGE, GRIFFIN F 6'5 11 32 KALTHOFF, ABE F 5'11 10 33 TERWEY, CODY G 6'0 10 34 BAUER, COLTON C 6'5 10 42 VAN HEEL, NICHOLAS F 6'2 9