The St. Cloud Crush narrowly defeated Sartell-St. Stephen 142.925 to 142.100 in the Section 8AA gymnastics section meet last weekend to qualify for the Class AA State Meet this Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. St. Cloud head coach Joel Stark-Haws and Sartell head coach Tyler Labonne both joined me on WJON. Stark-Haws says it was a fun meet and both Sartell and St. Cloud had great meets.

Stark-Haws says making it to the State meet is always their goal because it gives them one more opportunity to show off their gymnastics and celebrate what they do. He says their goal is to always go 20 for 20, which means the 5 participants involved in the 4 events all perform well. New Prague and Owatonna have incredible programs at the AA level and will be tough to beat according to Stark-Haws.

Individuals from the St. Cloud Crush in the state meet include Tech senior Kendall Dvorak who will compete on bars and beams, Kendra Tess from Sauk Rapids will compete on floor, Keira Florek from Tech will be on vault, Brenna Gruber from Tech will be on floor and Madie Hengel will participate in the all around. Stark-Haws says he's very excited for both the team and the individuals who will compete. The St. Cloud Crush consists of students from Tech, Apollo, Cathedral and Sauk Rapids-Rice High Schools.

Kaitlynn, Lilli, Ally, Cami (photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson)

Sabres coach Tyler Labonne says the team gave a great effort in the section meet and winner of the meet came down to the last event. The Sabres will have 4 individuals participate in the state meet which includes Cami Weber on vault, Ally Tromberg on beam and floor, Kaitlynn Cusipag on bars and Lilli Bezjak on vault.

Monica Novitzki (photo courtesy of Scott Buntje)

Other area gymnastics qualifiers include Monica Novitzki, Section Champion on the Beam from Holdingford High School.

If you'd like to listen to my conversations with Tyler Labonne and Joel Stark-Haws, they are available below.

St. Cloud Crush Roster

Year Balfanz, Camryn 12 Beste, Ella 9 Dvorak, Kendall 12 Florek, Keira 11 Gruber, Brenna 10 Hengel, Madi 11 Karl, Elliayna 10 Landwehr, Belle 10 Larocque, Isabel 12 Larson, Ella 9 Larson, Kylie 12 Lydeen, Hailey 10 Marshall, Holly 9 Rice, Tasha 11 Rudolph, Bella 12 Stark, Grace 12 Stark, Lucille 9 Steckelberg, Aubrie 10 Teff, Kendra 12 Zimmerman, Ashley 10