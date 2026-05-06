Boys Lacrosse Showdown Sees ROCORI Top St. Cloud [SCOREBOARD]
ROCORI boys lacrosse topped St. Cloud 10-5 on Tuesday night. The loss drops St. Cloud to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Central Lakes Conference play.
ROCORI leads the CLC with a 3-1 conference record and is 5-2 overall. Sartell/Sauk Rapids is in 2nd place at 3-1 in CLC play and 7-2 overall, while Brainerd is in fourth place at 1-4 and 2-6 overall.
OTHER BOYS LACROSSE SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MAY 5th
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 11, Brainerd 5
The Cathedral baseball team topped Foley 15-1 on Tuesday, May 5th.
Ryan Liebrenz finished 3-4 with three runs batted in and three runs scored for the Crusaders and Nick Plante had a three-hit game that included a home run.
Jack Hamak and Liebrenz combined to allow just one run on four hits while striking out seven in the win for Cathedral.
Cathedral improves to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference with the win, while Foley falls to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in GRC play.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MAY 5th
Montevideo 6, Melrose 5
Melrose 4, Montevideo 2
Willmar 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Willmar 5
Holdingford 4, Maple Lake 2
Royalton 3, Kimball 2
Sartell 9, ROCORI 1
Paynesville 8, BBE 2
St. Cloud 9, Fergus Falls 7
SOFTBALL
ROCORI 14, Detroit Lakes 1
Annandale 11, Becker 5
Kimball 14, Holdingford 1
Royalton 6, Maple Lake 5
Monticello 11, St. Cloud 10
Alexandria 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Foley 10, Albany 3
Sartell 6, Willmar 0