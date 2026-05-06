ROCORI boys lacrosse topped St. Cloud 10-5 on Tuesday night. The loss drops St. Cloud to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Central Lakes Conference play.

ROCORI leads the CLC with a 3-1 conference record and is 5-2 overall. Sartell/Sauk Rapids is in 2nd place at 3-1 in CLC play and 7-2 overall, while Brainerd is in fourth place at 1-4 and 2-6 overall.

OTHER BOYS LACROSSE SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MAY 5th

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 11, Brainerd 5

The Cathedral baseball team topped Foley 15-1 on Tuesday, May 5th.

Ryan Liebrenz finished 3-4 with three runs batted in and three runs scored for the Crusaders and Nick Plante had a three-hit game that included a home run.

Jack Hamak and Liebrenz combined to allow just one run on four hits while striking out seven in the win for Cathedral.

Cathedral improves to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference with the win, while Foley falls to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in GRC play.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, MAY 5th

Montevideo 6, Melrose 5

Melrose 4, Montevideo 2

Willmar 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Willmar 5

Holdingford 4, Maple Lake 2

Royalton 3, Kimball 2

Sartell 9, ROCORI 1

Paynesville 8, BBE 2

St. Cloud 9, Fergus Falls 7

SOFTBALL

ROCORI 14, Detroit Lakes 1

Annandale 11, Becker 5

Kimball 14, Holdingford 1

Royalton 6, Maple Lake 5

Monticello 11, St. Cloud 10

Alexandria 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Foley 10, Albany 3

Sartell 6, Willmar 0