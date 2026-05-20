Cathedral boys golf has captured the Granite Ridge Conference season championship by winning yesterday's event by 6 shots over Albany at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. Luke Herker led the Crusaders shooting a 75, followed by Bo Schmidt with a 77, Nathan Schuver and Brady Andvik each shot a 78 for Cathedral.

Conference Awards

Luke Herker and Nathan Schuver were selected All Conference and both Bo Schmidt and Brady Andvik were chosen honorable mention all conference in the Granite Ridge Conference.