The College of St. Benedict softball had a memorable season that ended last Saturday with a loss in the NCAA Division III central region championship game to Simpson College 3-2 in Indianola, Iowa.

Photos by Jordan Modjeski, CSB+SJU Athletics Media Relations Photos by Jordan Modjeski, CSB+SJU Athletics Media Relations loading...

Awards

The MIAC announced their season ending awards Monday. Rachel Click of St. Ben's has been named the MIAC coach of the year for the first time in program history. Olivia Tautges was named MIAC player of the year for the 2nd time and senior Ellie Peterson was named MIAC pitcher of the year.

MIAC Selections

St. Ben's had 5 All-MIAC selections; 1st team choices Olivia Tautges, Ellie Peterson, Lily Treml, Cat Smetana, and Olivia Wallace. Tuscany Ballot, Lauren Freeberg, and Olivia Van Hout earned honorable mention all MIAC.

Season Record

The Bennies finished the season with a record of 36-11. St. Ben's captured regular season and conference tournament championships this season.