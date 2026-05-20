The Cathedral Crusaders moved to 2-0 in the Section 6AA playoffs with a 5-0 win over Pequot Lakes on Tuesday in Waite Park.

Sadie Meyer got the Crusaders on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly. Tayla Vought made it 2-0 with a solo home run later in the opening inning.

Those two runs were more than enough for Cathedral starter Keira Alexander, who tossed seven shutout innings while allowing just six hits and striking out seven batters.

The Crusaders will play against Pierz on Thursday, May 21st at the College of St. Benedict.

OTHER 6AA SCORES

#4 Pierz 9, #5 Holdingford 6

#2 Kimball 14, #7 Eden Valley-Watkins 4

#3 Melrose 3, #6 Foley 2

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Elimination Bracket

Pequot Lakes vs Holdingford 1 PM

Foley vs Eden Valley-Watkins 11 AM

Winners Bracket

Cathedral vs Pierz 5 PM

Kimball vs Melrose 3 PM

OTHER AREA SOFTBALL SCORES

SECTION 8AAA

#2 ROCORI 10, #7 Detroit Lakes 0

#1 Sartell 21, #8 Fergus Falls 0

#3 Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, #6 Little Falls 1

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI 4:30 PM

Willmar @ Sartell 4:30 PM

SECTION 8AAAA

#5 Moorhead 5, #4 St. Cloud 0

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Elimination Bracket

Alexandria @ St. Cloud 5:30 PM