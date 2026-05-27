The last World Series championship for the Minnesota Twins was in 1991. The catcher on that team was Brian Harper. He'll be the special guest of the St. Cloud Rox for their home opener Friday at 7:05 when they host the Bismarck Larks at Joe Faber Field. Harper will sign autographs, throw out the first pitch and meet and greet fans.

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'91 Team

Harper joined me on WJON to reminisce about the '91 team, his career and where he is now. Harper joined the Twins in 1988 after they assured him he'd have a chance to catch. He recalls many major league teams viewed him as a utility player but playing catcher at the Major League level was his goal. Harper became the Twins #1 catcher in 1989 when he played 126 games. He had a great year in 1991 when he hit .311 with 10 home runs and 69 RBI.

1991 Pitching Staff

Harper recalls working with the '91 Twins pitching staff that included Jack Morris, Kevin Tapani and Scott Erickson. He says Morris was a great competitor and he mostly left him alone during games. Harper recalls being able to talk through things with Tapani during games. Erickson was a surprise for the Twins in '91 and Harper says Erickson and Chuck Knoblauch were two key components of their success that season. He also brought up the free agent additions of Jack Morris and Chili Davis.

Coaching Career

Harper's playing career ended in 1995 and he started coaching professionally in the minor leagues in 2000. He coached mostly at the triple-A level in the Angels organization, with the Giants, Cubs and Tigers. He retired from coaching professionally in 2019. Harper and his son are now running a club baseball team in Arizona. Harper says they have 20-25 teams involved in the league at any one time.

Making Appearances

Harper says he enjoys making appearances like he'll do Friday in St. Cloud. He says his time in Minnesota included some of the best moments of his baseball career.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brian Harper, click below.