Waite Park&#8217;s Favorite Bar Marks 40 Years With A Big Bash

Waite Park’s Favorite Bar Marks 40 Years With A Big Bash

Photo - Tom Frericks

The Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park will be celebrating 40 years in business with a day long celebration on Saturday, June 6.  Ultimate owner Tom Frericks joined me on WJON.  He says the event will feature live music on their outdoor patio starting at 2:00pm and going until 10:30pm.

(Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)
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Ultimate prior to Fire (Photo - Tom Frericks)
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Parking

Frericks says they'll be using a portion of their parking lot for the event.  Because of that they are renting the nearby parking lot at Rivers Edge Park for the day and will be offering a shuttle bus for their customers.

Photo - Tom Frericks
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Music Lineup

The music lineup includes Chase Grant, Griff & the Grifters, Mystery Machine, The Canoise Band, and Mace.   The event is scheduled to go from 2pm-10:30pm.

 

Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures

Filed Under: ultimate sports bar & grill
Categories: articles, From Around Central Minnesota, Sports, St. Cloud News

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