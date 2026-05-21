The Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park will be celebrating 40 years in business with a day long celebration on Saturday, June 6. Ultimate owner Tom Frericks joined me on WJON. He says the event will feature live music on their outdoor patio starting at 2:00pm and going until 10:30pm.

(Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

Ultimate prior to Fire (Photo - Tom Frericks) Ultimate prior to Fire (Photo - Tom Frericks) loading...

Parking

Frericks says they'll be using a portion of their parking lot for the event. Because of that they are renting the nearby parking lot at Rivers Edge Park for the day and will be offering a shuttle bus for their customers.

Photo - Tom Frericks Photo - Tom Frericks loading...

Music Lineup

The music lineup includes Chase Grant, Griff & the Grifters, Mystery Machine, The Canoise Band, and Mace. The event is scheduled to go from 2pm-10:30pm.