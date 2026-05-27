The Cathedral and Sartell softball teams are now each just a single win away from a trip to the state tournament after wins in their respective section playoff games on Tuesday, May 26th.

SECTION 6AA

The Cathedral Crusaders' dominant season continued with an 11-1 win over Kimball in the winner's bracket of the 6AA tourney.

The game was tied at one in the fourth inning after Riley Fischer's solo home run for the Cubs, but the Crusaders answered with a ten-run inning to pull away for the win.

Tayla Vought keyed the outburst with two doubles in the innings with two runs batted in and two runs scored, Mckenna Buckentine added a pair of RBI and Kyah Koenig contributed the fatal blow with a triple.

Keira Alexander pitched a complete game for the Crusaders and allowed just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three Kimball batters.

ELIMINATION BRACKET

MELROSE 11, HOLDINGFORD 1

PIERZ 9, FOLEY 2

Melrose will play against Pierz on Wednesday, with the winner matching up against Cathedral at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the College of St. Benedict.

SECTION 8AAA

The Sartell Sabres blanked ROCORI 10-0 in a winner's bracket game in Sartell.

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Hutchinson 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Willmar 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice will play against ROCORI on Thursday at 5 p.m..

8AAAA

The St. Cloud Crush continued to battle its way through the 8AAAA elimination bracket, beating Monticello 19-6 on Tuesday. The Crush will play against the loser of Wednesday's Bemidji/Brainerd game on Thursday.