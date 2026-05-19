Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; May 19th, 2026

Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – May 19th, 2026

Photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan

The Cathedral softball team opened the Section 6AA playoffs with a convincing 10-0 win over Milaca in Waite Park on Monday, May 18th.

Eighth-grader Claire Beirne tossed a no-hitter for the Crusaders while striking out 11 batters and coming one walk short of a perfect game. Cathedral was led at the plate by CJ Jerzak, who collected ten total bases with a home run and two triples while driving in four runs.

The Crusaders will host Pequot Lakes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Waite Park.

OTHER SECTION 6AA SOFTBALL SCORES 

Melrose 14, Osakis 2
Pequot Lakes 4, Albany 3
Holdingford 13, Staples-Motley 3
Kimball 12, Royalton 1
Eden Valley-Watkins 2, Sauk Centre 1
Foley 1, Pillager 0
Pierz 15, Albany 3

 

TUESDAY'S LOCAL SCHEDULE 

Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral
Detroit Lakes @ ROCORI

 

On the baseball diamond, the regular season began to wind down. The Sartell Sabres topped Big Lake 12-3. The Sabres lead the Central Lakes Conference with a 10-1 conference record and are 17-5 overall this season.

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

St. Cloud @ STMA
Buffalo @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
St. Cloud @ Monticello

Humourous St. Cloud Sign

For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.
Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports, Tech Sports

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