The Cathedral softball team opened the Section 6AA playoffs with a convincing 10-0 win over Milaca in Waite Park on Monday, May 18th.

Eighth-grader Claire Beirne tossed a no-hitter for the Crusaders while striking out 11 batters and coming one walk short of a perfect game. Cathedral was led at the plate by CJ Jerzak, who collected ten total bases with a home run and two triples while driving in four runs.

The Crusaders will host Pequot Lakes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Waite Park.

OTHER SECTION 6AA SOFTBALL SCORES

Melrose 14, Osakis 2

Pequot Lakes 4, Albany 3

Holdingford 13, Staples-Motley 3

Kimball 12, Royalton 1

Eden Valley-Watkins 2, Sauk Centre 1

Foley 1, Pillager 0

Pierz 15, Albany 3

TUESDAY'S LOCAL SCHEDULE

Fergus Falls @ Sartell

Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral

Detroit Lakes @ ROCORI

On the baseball diamond, the regular season began to wind down. The Sartell Sabres topped Big Lake 12-3. The Sabres lead the Central Lakes Conference with a 10-1 conference record and are 17-5 overall this season.

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

St. Cloud @ STMA

Buffalo @ Sartell

Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI

St. Cloud @ Monticello