Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – May 19th, 2026
The Cathedral softball team opened the Section 6AA playoffs with a convincing 10-0 win over Milaca in Waite Park on Monday, May 18th.
Eighth-grader Claire Beirne tossed a no-hitter for the Crusaders while striking out 11 batters and coming one walk short of a perfect game. Cathedral was led at the plate by CJ Jerzak, who collected ten total bases with a home run and two triples while driving in four runs.
The Crusaders will host Pequot Lakes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Waite Park.
OTHER SECTION 6AA SOFTBALL SCORES
Melrose 14, Osakis 2
Pequot Lakes 4, Albany 3
Holdingford 13, Staples-Motley 3
Kimball 12, Royalton 1
Eden Valley-Watkins 2, Sauk Centre 1
Foley 1, Pillager 0
Pierz 15, Albany 3
TUESDAY'S LOCAL SCHEDULE
Fergus Falls @ Sartell
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Pequot Lakes @ Cathedral
Detroit Lakes @ ROCORI
On the baseball diamond, the regular season began to wind down. The Sartell Sabres topped Big Lake 12-3. The Sabres lead the Central Lakes Conference with a 10-1 conference record and are 17-5 overall this season.
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
St. Cloud @ STMA
Buffalo @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
St. Cloud @ Monticello