St. Cloud Cathedral senior Bayley Schneider has been chosen as 1 of 7 girls to be honored as positive athletes of the year. Positive Athlete Minnesota recognizes the top 7 boys and top 7 girls along with a male and female positive coach of the year. In addition, two $1,000 Twins Tradition Scholarships and one $2,500 Great Lakes Region O.P.E.R.A.T.E Scholarship winners will be announced during the ceremony on Sunday at Target Field.

Photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan Photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan loading...

Celebration on Sunday

The student-athletes and coaches will be honored on the field before the Twins vs. Brewers game Sunday May 17 at noon. Characteristics of a positive athlete include, being optimistic, putting team first, encouraging, respectful, admits imperfections, true heart for others and embraces service.

How She Earned This Honor

After being nominated for the award, Bayley says she was asked to submit an essay describing her achievements and what has helped her become a positive athlete. She says "getting the award is crazy". Schneider says she's had really good leaders on her teams and credits her teammates and coaches for bringing out her positive qualities. She feels her team successes at Cathedral comes from a positive approach that she and teammates have should over the years. Bayley gives credit as well to her grandfather and her parents for showing her a consistent positive approach to sports and competition.

Girls Positive Athletes of the year include; Megan Watson(Burnsville), Eden Wolf(Eagan), Gwynneth Skoogman(Hill Murray), Jaci Jordan(Lake Crystall Wellcome Memorial), Caylee Kuehne(Long Prairie-Grey Eagle), Sydney Klar(Stewartville) and Bayley Schneider(Cathedral).

Boys Positive Athletes of the year include; Ryan Christiansen(Apple Valley), Ryan Masters(Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial), Grady Evenson(Lakeville South), Troy Pozinski(Marantha Christian Academy), Colby Kuehl(Martin County West), Grady Weinbrenner(Rogers) and James Hansen(St. Paul Central).

Bayley is a 3-sport athlete participating in soccer, dance and softball. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Bayley Schneider, click below.