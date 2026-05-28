The Cathedral boys golf team came from behind to capture the Cardinal Invite at the Legacy Golf Course Wednesday at Craguns near Brainerd. Cathedral finished 2 shots better than Albany after trailing by 2 shots with 5 holes to play. Little Falls finished 3rd, 14 shots behind.

Individual Results

Andrew Schuver led Cathedral shooting a 73. Luke Herker and Nathan Schuver both shot a 74. Brady Andvik shot a 78, Griffin Sturm shot a 79 and Bo Schmidt shot an 81 for Cathedral.