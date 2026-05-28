A Thrilling Comeback: Cathedral Boys Golf Takes The Trophy

A Thrilling Comeback: Cathedral Boys Golf Takes The Trophy

Photo courtesy of Josh Zwilling

The Cathedral boys golf team came from behind to capture the Cardinal Invite at the Legacy Golf Course Wednesday at Craguns near Brainerd.  Cathedral finished 2 shots better than Albany after trailing by 2 shots with 5 holes to play.  Little Falls finished 3rd, 14 shots behind.

Individual Results

Andrew Schuver led Cathedral shooting a 73.  Luke Herker and Nathan Schuver both shot a 74.  Brady Andvik shot a 78, Griffin Sturm shot a 79 and Bo Schmidt shot an 81 for Cathedral.

 

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Filed Under: Cathedral Golf
Categories: Cathedral Sports, From Around Central Minnesota, high school sports, Sports

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