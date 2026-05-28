A Thrilling Comeback: Cathedral Boys Golf Takes The Trophy
The Cathedral boys golf team came from behind to capture the Cardinal Invite at the Legacy Golf Course Wednesday at Craguns near Brainerd. Cathedral finished 2 shots better than Albany after trailing by 2 shots with 5 holes to play. Little Falls finished 3rd, 14 shots behind.
Individual Results
Andrew Schuver led Cathedral shooting a 73. Luke Herker and Nathan Schuver both shot a 74. Brady Andvik shot a 78, Griffin Sturm shot a 79 and Bo Schmidt shot an 81 for Cathedral.