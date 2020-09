The Apollo girls soccer team hits the road Tuesday for a matchup with the ROCORI Spartans in Cold Spring. Both teams have struggled to start the season, with Apollo checking in at 1-6 and ROCORI at 0-5.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Tech @ Sartell 5 PM

Cathedral @ Zimmerman 7 PM

Boys Soccer

Cathedral @ Zimmerman 5 PM

ROCORI @ Apollo 7 PM

Sartell @ Tech 7 PM