High School Sports Results Tuesday April 23

Baseball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 (Game 1)

(Eli Hanson went 2-2 with 1 RBI and Wesley Johnson went 1-3 with 2 RBI for the Sabres. Logan Bauer and Brody Sabin each went 2-3 with 1 RBI for Sauk Rapids. Brett Schlangen threw 6 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to get the win)

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 (Game 2)

(Wesley Johnson went 2-4 at the plate and threw 6 innings with 1 earned run allowed and 8 strikeouts to get the win for Sartell. Shea Koster had 3 hits and Ben Rothstein had 2 hits and 2 RBI for Sauk Rapids-Rice)

St. Cloud Crush 12, Fergus Falls 2

St. Cloud Crush 6, Fergus Falls 3

ROCORI 4, Willmar 3

Willmar 8, ROCORI 4

Little Falls 3, Cathedral 0

(Tanner Staller broke up a no-hitter with a 7th-inning double. The Crusaders are at Pierz on Friday.)

Eden Valley-Watkins 6, BBE

Foley 10, Albany 0

Minnewaska 13, Sauk Centre 3

Melrose 9, BOLD 0

Annandale 10, Big Lake 2

Kimball 15, Maple Lake 12

Upsala-Swanville 18, Milaca 8

Pierz 5, Mora 4

Brooklyn Hofer (photo courtesy of Derek Sauer) Brooklyn Hofer (photo courtesy of Derek Sauer) loading...

Softball:

ROCORI 19, Willmar 4

(Jessica Boos threw 3 innings with 1 hit allowed and 7 strikeouts for ROCORI. The Spartans were led by Mady Hesse going 2-3 , 2 doubles and 3 runs scored, Sophia Hess went 3-3 with a double 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, Jenna Rieder went 1-2 with a double and 4 runs scored, Jessica Boos was 2-3 with a 1 run scored and 4 RBI and Maggie Primus went 1-3,with 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, 1BB, 1 Homerun)

St. Cloud Crush 11, Fergus Falls 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 4, BBE 1

Albany 13, Milaca 12

Dassel-Cokato 4, Annandale 0

Becker 12, Cambridge-Isanti 2

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 7, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 6 (overtime)

(Jonas Malmanger had 17 saves on 23 shots for the Crush. Connor Harens had 3 goals and 1 assist and Connor Wavrin had 2 goals and 2 assists for St. Cloud. St. Cloud travels to Brainerd on Thursday.)

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 17, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 5

(Jayden Layne scored a goal and had a ground ball. Bridget Torborg had two ground balls and caused one turnover and Julia Anderson had one ground ball. The Crush hosts Brainerd tomorrow night.)

Boys Tennis:

Mora 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Joe Sampson, Mora def. Mason Grove, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Chase Axtell, Mora def. Jackson Hoover, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Will Sand, Mora def. Caiden Danielson, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 - Tyler Hager, Mora def. Jackson Glomski, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Ledgyn Nelson, Mora - Isaac Holland, Mora def. Eli Burnham, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Ben St. Hilare , St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Ole Bakke, Mora - Sam Olson, Mora def. Boothe Everett-Towner, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Landon Martin-Chaffee, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Liam Connolly, Mora - Connor Sjodin, Mora def. Parker Pan, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Yoojun Park, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

Foley 7, Aitkin 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley def. Zander Peterson, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Gavin Gross, Foley def. Josh Stanley, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Weston Harris, Foley def. Andrew Hudrlik, Aitkin, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Micah Morris, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Landon Harris, Foley - Jack Erkens, Foley def. Wyatt Crowther, Aitkin - Isaac Asmus, Aitkin, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Lane Stangler, Foley - Jack Worm , Foley def. Noland Nordberg, Aitkin - Reese Wendlandt, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Jackson Gothman, Foley - George Olson, Foley def. Luke Burchett, Aitkin - Eliot Christensen, Aitkin, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

Boys Golf:

The Cathedral Crusaders finished first in Tuesday's Granite Ridge conference meet held in Foley and Pierz! The Crusaders were led by Nathan Schuver who finished first in the meet with a 75. Vince Gebhardt placed second and Luke Herker finished in third.

Track and Field:

The Cathedral Girls Track and Field team won the Pierz conference quad meet yesterday while the Cathedral Boys team finished fourth. Winning their events include: Blake Fleege (pole vault), Blake Newiger (200), Owen Anderson (800), Mara Wahlin (triple jump), Mary Watry (pole vault), Greta Peterson (high jump), Julie Vega (200), Addie Mondloch (400), Katie Reuter (800), Clara Schad (3200), girl's 4x200 team (Amelia Newiger, Maddie Halstrom, Mary Watry, Aubrey Lesnau), and the girl's 4x800 team (Clara Schad, Lily Jamison, Addie Mondloch, Cecilia Jamison). They next compete tomorrow at the Apollo Invite.