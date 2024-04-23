High School Sports Results Monday April 22
Softball:
Cathedral 7, Pierz 1
(Cathedral broke open a 2-1 game with a 5-run 7th. Ella Voit threw a complete game win and 11 strikeouts. Liz Bell, McKenna Buckentine, Bella Keene & Ella Voit each had 2 hits. CJ Jerzak had a 2 run double in the 5th inning to give CHS the lead. The Crusader's next game is Friday vs Albany in Waite Park, doubleheader starting at 4:00 pm.)
St. Cloud Crush 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Royalton 13, Holdingford 3
Paynesville 11, ACGC 3
Annandale 7, New London-Spicer 2
Baseball:
STMA 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (8 innings)
(Brett Schlangen went 2-3 for Sartell. Isaac Schroers threw 7 innings with 4 hits and 1 earned run allowed. Jakson Scheffler allowed 2 runs in the 8th inning to take the loss)
Osakis 2, Cathedral 1
(Cade Simones scattering four hits over six innings while giving up no earned runs and striking out 13 batters. Matthew Primus had two hits and drove in the lone Crusader run.)
Becker 5, Foley 2
Holdingford 2, Royalton 1
Paynesville 4, ACGC 1
New London-Spicer 6, Annandale 3
Big Lake 4, Maple Lake 2
Girls Golf:
Granite City Conference Meet at Mora
Albany finished 2nd, Cathedral finished 4th. Cammy Sand paced the Crusaders finishing 10th overall. Averie Andvik carded a 99 for Cathedral. The Crusaders have a meet in Cross Lake on Thursday.
Boys Golf:
The Central Lakes Conference meet was at Rich-Spring Golf Course Monday. Alexandria wins the team competition followed by Sartell, Brainerd, Willmar, Fergus Falls, Sauk Rapids-Rice, ROCORI, and the St. Cloud Crush.
The top individual golfers for each team:
- ROCORI: Nolan Kelly (86)
- Alexandria: Jack Holtz & William Thornburg (74)
- Sartell: Lance Hamak (77)
- Brainerd: Marty Timmons (78)
- Willmar: Jordan Gorans (82)
- Fergus Falls: Riley McGovern (81)
- Sauk Rapids-Rice: Sam Gruber (78)
- St. Cloud Crush: Mason Jacobs (95)
Tuesday's Schedule:
Baseball:
Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush
Willmar at ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
Little Falls at Cathedral
Albany at Foley
Maple Lake at Kimball
BBE at Eden Valley-Watkins
Mora at Pierz
Upsala-Swanville at Milaca
Melrose at BOLD
Minnewaska at Sauk Centre
Annandale at Big Lake
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls at St. Cloud Crush
Willmar at ROCORI
Eden Valley-Watkins at BBE
Kimball at Maple Lake
Pierz at Foley
Mora at Little Falls
Albany at Milaca