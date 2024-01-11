Every Major Concert Coming To Minnesota In 2024

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for concerts in Minnesota! Heck, there is a three-day stretch in August in which Metallica, Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, Creed, Pantera, Three Doors Down, Five Finger Death Punch, Journey, Steve Miller AND Def Leppard will ALL be in Minnesota!

Here is a look at Minnesota's biggest gigs for 2024 (so far)!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th

BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE @ MYSTIC LAKE CASINO

Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Closing Ceremony Chris Jackson loading...

BTO celebrated its 50th year in 2023 and they will keep the party rolling with a show at Mystic Lake in Shakopee on January 20th. Tickets start at $59.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13th

MADONNA @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Madonna celebrates four decades of hits with the "Celebration Tour" in St. Paul. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24th

SEBASTIAN BACH W/ AORTIC FIRE @ PALACE THEATRE (ST. PAUL)

Getty Images for SXSW Getty Images for SXSW loading...

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach brings his show to Minnesota at the end of February with former UFO guitarist Rob De Luca in tow. The show is a fundraiser to raise awareness for aortic health. Tickets start at $59.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15th

OLIVIA RODRIGO @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Chappell Roan for the "GUTS" world tour, which makes a stop in St. Paul on March 15th. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23rd

BAD BUNNY @ TARGET CENTER (MPLS)

2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Bad Bunny's "Most Wanted" tour hits Minneapolis on March 23rd. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30th

THE GUESS WHO @ TREASURE ISLAND RESORT AND CASINO (WELCH, MN)

IEBA Conference Day 2 Getty Images for IEBA loading...

The Guess Who will play at Treasure Island in March with a band featuring Garry Peterson, Derek Sharp, Teddy Andreadis, Greg Smith and Michael Staertow. Tickets start at $29.

MONDAY, APRIL 1st

PETER FRAMPTON @ STATE THEATRE (MINNEAPOLIS)

Artist For Action Concert Benefit For Sandy Hook Promise Getty Images loading...

Peter Frampton brings his "Never Say Never" tour to the historic State Theatre on April 1st. Tickets start at $65.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4th

JOHN MELLENCAMP @ DECC SYMPHONY HALL (DULUTH)

John Mellencamp In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

John Mellencamp brings his tour to the intimate DECC Symphony Hall in April. The venue has a capacity of just 2,221.

Tickets start at $75.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5th

DAN + SHAY @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Dan + Shay will play in St. Paul with opening acts Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters in April. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5th

FALL OUT BOY W/ JIMMY EAT WORLD @ TARGET CENTER

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show Getty Images loading...

Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World will team up for a Minneapolis show on a Friday night. Tickets available via Ticketmaster.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19th

KANE BROWN @ TARGET CENTER (MPLS)

A Heroes & Friends Tribute To Randy Travis Getty Images loading...

Kane Brown will appear in Minneapolis with former Florida Georgia Line hitmaker Tyler Hubbard. Tickets start at $94.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20th

TIM MCGRAW W/CARLY PEARCE @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER

City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit Getty Images loading...

Two country superstars join forces for a Saturday show in St. Paul. Tickets available through Ticketmaster.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24th

JOE SATRIANI + STEVE VAI @ STATE THEATRE (MPLS)

Day 1 - Starmus Festival V: A Giant Leap Getty Images for Kaspersky loading...

Guitar virtuosos Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will team up for the "Satch Vai US Tour," which runs from March 22nd through May 8th. Tickets start at $60.

SATURDAY, MAY 4th

KENNY CHESNEY W/ ZAC BROWN BAND @ US BANK STADIUM

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Summer staple Kenny Chesney brings his "Sun Goes Down" tour to Minneapolis in May with special guest Zac Brown Band. Tickets start at $50.

FRIDAY, MAY 31st

CHICAGO @ BLACK BEAR CASINO (CARLTON, MN)

Chicago Getty Images loading...

Chicago is one of the best-selling bands in the history of music, having sold more than 100 million records. The legendary band will play in northern Minnesota during their 57th year touring! Tickets start at $90.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20th/ FRIDAY, JUNE 21st

MORGAN WALLEN @ US BANK STADIUM (MPLS)

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Morgan Wallen brings his "One Night At A Time" tour to the home of the Vikings for two nights, with guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin. Tickets on the resale market start at $186.

SATURDAY, JULY 20th

JASON MRAZ @ THE LEDGE AMPHITHEATER (WAITE PARK)

Andre Agassi Foundation's Grand Slam For Children Benefit Concert - Show Getty Images loading...

Jason Mraz and his Superband will take over Waite Park on July 20th for a stop on his "The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride." Tickets start at $60.

SUNDAY, JULY 28th

FOO FIGHTERS W/ THE PRETENDERS AND L7 @ TARGET FIELD (MPLS)

Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 3 Getty Images loading...

Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters are back on tour following the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Their "Everything or Nothing At All" tour hits the home of the Twins in July for an outdoor rock show.

Tickets start at $79.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6th

blink-182 @ TARGET CENTER (MPLS)

Blink-182 In Concert - New York, NY Getty Images loading...

blink-182 reunited and hit the road in 2023, with one of the first stops on the tour happening in Minnesota. They will return in 2024 to play all of their hits along with songs from their new album "One More Time."

Tickets start at $50.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16th

METALLICA W/ PANTERA AND MAMMOTH WVH @ US BANK STADIUM (MPLS)

Metallica Performs At SoFi Stadium Getty Images loading...

Metallica will play two shows with different setlists on Friday, August 16th and Sunday, August 18th in Minneapolis. Friday's show will feature Pantera and Wolfgang Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH. Tickets start at $89.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17th

GREEN DAY W/SMASHING PUMPKINS AND RANCID @ TARGET FIELD (MPLS)

Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival - Day 1 Getty Images for Harley-Davidson loading...

Green Day will tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their "Dookie" album while also performing songs from their new album "Saviors."

Tickets start at $28.

CREED W/ 3 DOORS DOWN AND FINGER ELEVEN @ TREASURE ISLAND RESORT AND CASINO (WELCH, MN)

Creed In Concert Getty Images loading...

Creed teams up with "Kryptonite" hitmakers 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven for an outdoor show at TI. Tickets start at $59.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18th

METALLICA W/FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH & ICE NINE KILLS

Metallica Performs At SoFi Stadium Getty Images loading...

Metallica will play two shows with different setlists on Friday, August 16th and Sunday, August 18th in Minneapolis. Sunday's show features Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills as opening acts.

Tickets start at $83.

MONDAY, AUGUST 19th

DEF LEPPARD W/ JOURNEY AND STEVE MILLER BAND @ TARGET FIELD (MPLS)

Def Leppard And Mötley Crüe "The World Tour" At Sheffield Bramall Lane Getty Images for Live Nation UK loading...

Def Leppard headlines a classic rock triple bill at the home of the Minnesota Twins. Tickets start at $59.50.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30th

LYNYRD SKYNYRD W/ZZ TOP @ TREASURE ISLAND (WELCH, MN)

American Idol Finale: Results Show - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top bring their "Sharp-Dressed Simple Man Tour" to Minnesota for an outdoor show. Tickets start at $49.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

IRON MAIDEN @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER (ST PAUL)

Iron Maiden brings the "Future Past" tour to Xcel Energy Center for a fall show. Tickets start at $44.