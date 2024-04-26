High School Sports Results Thursday April 25

Baseball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, St. Cloud Crush 0

(Cullen Posch threw 7 shutout innings with 7 hits allowed and had 7 strikeouts. Posch also went 1-3 at the plate with a RBI. Drew Leiser threw 7 innings with 4 hits and 2 runs allowed to take the loss for St. Cloud)

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Alexandria 1

(Sartell scored their 2 runs in the 1st inning. Eli Hanson went 1-3 with 2 RBI and Will Thompson threw 5 innings with 1 earned run allowed for the Sabres)

ROCORI 6, Fergus Falls 2

Albany 16, Pequot Lakes 2

(For Albany; Bennett Hylla went 2-3 and 2 runs, Ethan Meyer 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI, Keenan Dingmann 2-2, 2 runs and a stolen base, Elliot Allen 1-3, 2 runs and 1 RBI, Owen Sunderman 1-3, 2b and 1 RBI, Nathan Sand 2-4, 2 runs, 2b, Nick Merdan 1-2, 2 runs, Landon Vogel 1-3, 2 runs, Boone Roemeling 1-1)

Albany 4, Pequot Lakes 0

(Eilliot Allen threw the complete game 1-hit shutout with 5 strikeouts for Albany. Bennett Hylla went 2-3, Ethan Meyer 1-4, Elliott Burnett 1-3 RBI, Keenan Dingmann 1-3 RBI, Nathan Sand 1-2, Landon Vogel 1-3)

Becker 11, Big Lake 6

Royalton 4, ACGC 0

Morris Area 9, Sauk Centre 3

Eden Valley-Watkins 6, Maple Lake 3

Paynesville 10, Holdingford 3

Rockford 13, Annandale 0

Softball:

ROCORI 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Game 1)

(Jessica Boos threw 6 innings with 1 hit allowed and 10 strikeouts. Sophia Hess went 3-4 with a home run, double and 2 RBI and Maggie Primus had 2 hits and 2 runs scored for ROCORI)

ROCORI 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 (Game 2)

(Jessica Boos 2-5 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI, Mya Iten went 2-2 with 2 runs scored and Brooklyn Hofer had 2 RBI for ROCORI)

St. Cloud Crush 9, Alexandria 0

St. Cloud Crush 7, Alexandria 5

Brainerd 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (Game 1)

(Brainerd scored six runs in the fifth inning. The Sabres tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning before Brainerd scored six in the fifth. Mya Tautges earned the win for Brainerd.)

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Brainerd 3 (Game 2)

(Sartell beat the previously undefeated Warriors 4-3 in Game 2. Brainerd took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the third. Sabres got on the board in the bottom of the third when Keely Guggisberg drove in Marni Koosman. Sabres trailed 2-1 after four. After holding the Warriors scoreless in the top of 5, Sabres got on the board again in the 5th. Brynn Darling led off the inning with a triple and then scored on a sacrifice bunt by Jocelyn Simones tying the game at 2-2 and then took the lead for good after Keely Guggisberg singled and Maddy Smith doubled . Marni Koosmann recorded the win for the Sabres. Keely Guggisberg had 2 singles, 2 RBI, 1 Run, Brynn Darling had a Triple, Run, Megan Guggisberg had a Double, Maddy Smith had a Double and RBI, and Marni Koosmann scored 2 Runs for Sartell)

Becker 12, Big Lake 7

Kimball 10, Albany 3

(Callie Holthaus took the loss and also had a single, Alyssa Sand had a single and Savanna Pelzer had a triple for the Huskies.)

Rockford 17, Annandale 0

Sauk Centre 6, Minnewaska 0

Paynesville 6, Holdingford 0

Melrose 9, BOLD 3

Royalton 15, ACGC 6

Boys Tennis:

Foley 7, Cathedral-St. John's Prep 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley def. Eli Burnham, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Gavin Gross, Foley def. Caiden Danielson, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Landon Harris, Foley def. Boothe Everett-Towner, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Colton Stangler , Foley def. Landon Martin-Chaffee, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jack Erkens, Foley - Weston Harris, Foley def. Mason Grove, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Jackson Hoover, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 - Lane Stangler, Foley - Jack Worm , Foley def. Jackson Glomski, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Ben St. Hilare , St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 - Mason Weikert, Foley - Joel David, Foley def. Parker Pan, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep - Max DeMars, St. Cloud Cathedral / St. Johns Prep, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 17, Brainerd 9

(Connor Wavrin had 7 goals and 3 assists, Connor Harens had 5 goals and 5 assists, Braeden Danhke had 2 goals and1 assist and Jonas Malmanger had 23 saves for St. Cloud. St. Cloud will host Monticello next Friday.)

Girls Lacrosse:

Brainerd 8, St. Cloud Crush 7 (overtime)

Girls Golf:

The Cathedral Girls Golf team finished 5th overall with a team score of 369 in the conference meet in Cross Lake. Averie Andvik carded an 86 and Cammy Sand shot 88 to finish 11th and 12th overall.

Boys Golf:

The Cathedral Boys Golf Team finished 2nd in Milaca with a team score of 315, just five shots behind Albany. Nathan Schuver was 2nd overall with a 74. Vince Gebhardt shot 77 to finish in 4th place.

Track and Field:

The Cathedral Girls Track and Field team won the Apollo Invite yesterday while the Boys finished 3rd. Winning their events yesterday included: Blake Newiger (100 and 200m), Amelia Newiger (100m), Aubrey Lesnau (200 and 400m), Cole Hwang (400m), Emma Jamison (1600m), Ella Heen (3200m), Mary Watry (100m hurdles), Girls 4x100 team (Destinee Jones, Mara Wahlin, Olivia Wahlin, and Natalie Lesnau), Girls 4x200 team (Amelia Newiger, Lily Jamison, Ashley Zimmerman, and Aubrey Lesnau), Greta Peterson (high jump), Blake Fleege (pole vault), Mary Watry (pole vault), Destinee Jones (long jump), and Mara Wahlin (triple jump). Tonight,the Coed relay team of Julie Vega, Andrew Uy, Addie Mondloch, and Owen Anderson compete in the Hamline Elite Meet in St. Paul. The entire Cathedral varsity team will next compete in the Sauk Rapids Mega Meet next Saturday.