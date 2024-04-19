Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

THURSDAY APRIL 19th

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 1 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 0

The Crush defeated the Sabres in a very good pitching dual, the Crush collected four hits all singles and they play very good defense. A run in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly. The starting pitcher for the Crush was Drew Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Kayden Mork he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Max Kiffmeyer and Drew Lieser both went 1-for-3 and Noah Theis went 1-for-1. Ben Schmitt and Jaxon Kenning both earned a walk and Henry Burkstrand scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher Wes Johnson threw seven innings, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Isaac Schoers threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Wes Johnson went 1-for-3 and Will Thompson earned a walk.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 8 ROCORI SPARTANS 3

The Warriors out hit the Spartans seven to five, the Warriors put up five runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie game. The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Braxton Tautges, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Atreva Marcello threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Eli Hoelz threw one inning to close it out.

The Warriors offense was led by Eli Hoelz, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Amundson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Kyler Carlson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Tristan Wilson went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Maverick Badreaux went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Keaton Lingenfelter had a walk and he scored two runs, Braxton Tautges had a walk and Atreyu Marcello scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Jacob Stalboerger, he threw five innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Boos threw two innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Noah Olmscheid, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Tyler Prom had sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Stalboerger went 2-for-3 and Jace Griffin earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Max Fredin went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Riley Bauer scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 8 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 7

The Otters out hit the Storm seven to four, they put up thee runs in both the first and the second innings for a big early lead. The starting pitcher for the Otters was Logan Larson, he threw two innings. He gave up one hit, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Henry Bethel threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Powers threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Otters offense was led by Leighton Buckmeier, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI and Henry Bethel went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Hunter Powers went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Levi King went 1-for-3. Carson Fronning went 1-for-3, he had a walk an he scored two runs. Alex Ellison was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Logan Larson had two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, seven runs two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run, a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Vincent Marin, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Logan Bauer was credited for a RBI. Ethan Mader went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Martin earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Cullen Posch earned a walk and he scored a run, Ethan Swanson scored a run and Kade Gibbons and Rylan Robinson both earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 11 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3

The Falcons out hit the Crusaders twelve to three, including three doubles and five with two or more hits. They put up three runs in the first, second and the fourth innings. The Falcons starting pitcher Trey Emmerich a great deal of support, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs,, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts Derek Dahmen close it out with three innings of relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Reed Hermanson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks and Derek Dahmen was credited for a RBI. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Leabch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jac Molitor earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Keegan Beck earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Crusaders was John Brew, he thru 3 2/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, eleven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jacob Oliver, he went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. John Brew went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Anderson scored a run. Nolan Bigauette went 1-for-3 and Cade Simones earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 5 MORA MUSTANGS 0

The Huskies out hit the Mustangs ten to three and they played solid defense. The starting pitcher the Huskies w Brandon Vogel, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Nick Merdan, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Ethan Meyer was hit by a pitch and given credited for a RBI and Elliot Allen was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Keenan Dingman went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Elliott Burnett went 2-for-3, with a stole base and he scored a pair of runs. Bennett Hylla went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Zach Birr earned a walk. Nathan Snd went 1-for-3 and Ethan Meyer had a sacrifice fly.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Lind Owen, he threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Szoka Owen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. The Mustangs offense ws led by Folkema Brock, Lind Owen and Warner Alex all went 1-for-3. Nelson Nathan was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Nelson Mason had a stolen base.

PIERZ PIONEERS 8 MILACA WOLVES 1

The Pioneers were out hit by the Wolves, but they were aided by five walks and five misplays by the Wolves. The starting pitcher for the Pioneers was Chase Becker, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recored ten strikeouts. Joey Stuckmeyer threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Reese Young, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Nate Solinger went 1-for-4 and Bayden Haberman was credited for a RBI. Weston Woitalla earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden Kruschek earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Jacobson scored a run, Max Barclay was hit by a pitch and Kyle Winscher had a pair of stolen bases.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Brady Overson, he threw two innings, he gave up one it, six runs and four walks. Hunter Overson threw five innings, he gave up three hits two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryce Wehrwerth went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base. Caleb Jounson went 1-for-3 with a double and Brock Talberg went 2-for-3 and he scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS 20 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 1

The Bulldogs out hit their conference foes the Thunder, fourteen to two, including two home runs, two doubles and they were aided by ten walks. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Ethan Guck closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Reid McCalla, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Ethan Obermoller went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-2 with a double for six RBIs, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Isaac Daluge went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Groskreutz went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Guck went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Mason Nevala earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Kellen Graning earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jose Tobako went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Isaac Guck earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Payton Cantin scored a run.

The Thunder starting pitcher was K. Wark, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits and eight runs. J. Gross threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. E. Martin threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. O. Schafer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. N. Buermann went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. C. Johnson was credited for a RBI, D. Schafer went 1-for-1, and W. Feigum and S. Garcia both had a walk.