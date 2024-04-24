Central MN High School Baseball Results

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4

The Sabres were out hit by their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Storm eight to six. Their starting pitcher was Brett Schlangen, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Wes Johnson closed it out with one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Sabres offense was led by Wes Johnson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Eli Hanson went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Owen Oxton was credited for a RBI. Brenden Boesen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Brett Schlangen earned a walk. Brady Thompson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Storm starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Storm offense was led by Logan Bauer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Mader was hit by a pitch. Cullen Posch went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Elliot Miller had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brodie Sabin went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Sabres were out hit again by the Storm seven to four, they put up two runs in the first and two in the fifth innings, aided by a couple of mis-plays. The starting pitcher for the Sabres was Wes Johnson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Thompson closed it out with one inning in relief to earn the save. The Sabres offense was led by Brett Schlangen, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eli Hanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Wes Johnson went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Carter Stutsman earned a pair of walks. Brady Thompson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brenden Boesen earned a walk and he scored a run. The Storm starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run. The Storm offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Cullen Posch earned a walk. Brodie Sabin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Hunter Diskerud scored a run. Shea Koster went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Mason Fincher went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 12 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2

The Crush out hit their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Otters eleven to four, including three doubles and a pair of triples. The Crush starting pitcher was Kayden Mork, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Joe Hess, he went 2-for-4 with two double for three RBIs and Drew Lieser was credited for a RBI. Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jackson Sheetz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Parker Schultz went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Kayden Mork went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned walk and Colten Palmer went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The Otters starting pitcher was Isaiah Holmes, he threw four innings. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Henry Bethel threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Otters offense was led by Ethan Gronwald, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Carson Fronning went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Kellen Stenstrom was hit by a pitch. Ethan Tollerson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 6 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3

The Crush out hit the Otters nine to four, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Parker Schultz threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Ben Schmitt, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jaxon Kenning had a stolen base. Kayden Mork went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Devan Finnegan went 1-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases. Joe Hess went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Sheetz had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Parker Schultz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Colten Palmer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Otters starting pitcher was Hunter Powers, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Gronwold threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Otters offense was led by Brock Schuerman, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he had a walk. Levi King went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Luke Pearson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carson Fronning, went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Gronwold was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 WILLMAR CARDINALS 3

The Spartans out hit their conference rivals the Cardinals six to five and they played tough defense. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler had a walk off single to score the run to seal it for the Spartans. Noah Olmscheid went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jack Boos and Jace Griffin both earned a walk. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Riley Bauer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Tyler Madsen, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Reese Christianson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Dylan Staska had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Blake Reinam went 1-for-2 for a RBI, Tyler Madsen went 1- for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Braeden Fagerlie went 1-for2 and he scored a run.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 8 ROCORI SPARTANS 4

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Spartans for a split in the double header. The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Jordan Ellingson, he threw five innings. He gave four hits, four runs, seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Connor Smith threw two innings, he gave up two hits and recorded two strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Dylan Staska went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Tyler Madsen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Conner Smith had a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jaxin Schirmers went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Conlan Carlson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Ellingson scored a run. Cullen Gregory had a pair of walks and he scored two runs, Braeden Fragerlie was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and MasonThole had a walk. The Spartans starting pitcher was Jacob Stalboerger, he threw five innings. He gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and one walk. The Spartans offense was led by Jace Griffin, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Noah Olmscheid earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned two walks and Jacob Stalboerger earned a pair of walks. Kaden Rausch went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Max Fredin had a stolen base and he scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS 8 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUEJACKETS 7

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 conference rivals the Bluejackets, in a come from behind effort. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Josh Groskreutz, he threw 3 2/3 innings. he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Reid McCalla closed it out with 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Reid McCalla, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Ethan Guck had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and a stolen base. Isaac Daluge went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-4. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Kellan Graning, he went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Jase Tobako scored a run. The Bluejackets starting pitcher was Colton Block, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brayden Olson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Bluejackets offense was led by Logan Ostlund, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Colton Block went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Christian Weltz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Peyton Conlan went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Henderson had a walk and he scored a run. Dillon Sommerfeld went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Marcus Hubbard went 1- for-4, Braydon Callan went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Brayden Olson scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6 BBE JAGUARS 0

The Eagles defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by solid defense and aided by seven walks. The Eagles starting pitcher threw a gem, Lane Harff threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Coltant Harff, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lane Harff went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Schmitz went 1-for-2 for RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Maile earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Landen Neiman went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Geislinger earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Nolan Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Luke Dingmann, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Kaden DeRoo threw one inning, he gave up five runs and five walks. Ryan Jensen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Jaguars offense included Ethan Mueller and Kaden DeRoo both went 1-for-3. Owen Paulson went 1-for-2 with a double and Jordan Herickhoff earn a walk.

