Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 2 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 1

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Cardinals, despite being out hit five to two. The Sabres put up two runs early with a big double. They played very solid defense through out the game in support of their pitchers. The Sabres starting pitcher was Will Thompson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Stutsman threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Eli Hanson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Levi Frieler went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch and Austin Lahr earned a walk. Wes Johnson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brenden Boesen had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brady Thompson earned a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Landon Roths, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Landen Gess-Norling threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Kuhnow, he went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and he scored a run. Sawyer Runohr went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk and Lanser Gess-Norling had a walk. Brody Adelman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Sam Anderson had a pair of walks.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

The Storm defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Crush, they were out hit by the Crush seven to four. The early errors aided the Storm and very good defense in support of their pitcher. Cullen Posch started on the mound for the Storm, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Cullen Posch, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Shea Koster earned a walk. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brody Sabin scored a run. Logan Bauer went 1-for-3 and Dillon Pausch went 1-for-2.

The Crush starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Max Kiffmeyer, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Noah Theis went 1-for-3. Ben Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a double and Joe Hess went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Kayden Mork and Jaxon Kenning both went 1-for-3.

ROCORI SPARTANS 6 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2

The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Otters, they out hit them nine to eight. They were aided by four errors and they put up two runs in both the fourth and the fifth innings. The Spartans starting pitcher was Kaden Rausch, he threw a complete game. He gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Hunter Fuchs, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Caleb Maddox had a stolen base. Kaden Rausch went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jacob Stalboerger went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Noah Olmscheid went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Jack Boos went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jace Griffin went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Otters was Carlton Fronning, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Ellison threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and one run.

The Spartans offense was led by Logan Larson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Leighton Buckmeier was credited for a RBI. Ethan Gronwald went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Henry Bethel had a stolen base. Hunter Powers went 2-for-3 and Brock Scheuerman went 1-for-3. Carston Fronning went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Ellison went 1-for-2 with a stolen base.

BECKER BULLDOGS 11 BIG LAKE HORNETS 5

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Hornets, they out hit them ten to seven. They were aided by six errors and they had three big innings, they put four runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and the seventh. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Gerod Hanle, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts to earn the win. Ethan Guck threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sawyer Anderson closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up on hit.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Guck, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Daluge went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIS, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Kellan Graning went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Sam Anderson was credited for a RBI. Gerod Hanle went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and Reid McCalla scored a run. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jase Tobako was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Guck went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Hornets was Owen Wilczek, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jackson La Rocke threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hornets offense was led by Austin Schleif, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Brendan Soedker went 2-for-4. Cooper Cusick went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Owen Wilczek went 1-for-3 with a walk. Jaxyn Tschritter had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jackson LaRocke was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. B. Varner went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Isaiah Terlinden was hit by a pitch.

ROYALTON ROYALS 4 ACGC FALCONS 0

The Royals defeated their Central MN. Conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them five to three and the were aided by seven walks. The Royals starting pitcher was Nick Leibold, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Swenson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jonah Schneider went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run and John Bzdok earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Nick Leibold went 3-for-3 and he scored a run, Keaton Nelson earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and Brandon Trisko earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Jaxon Drange, he threw a complete game. He gave up three hits, four runs and seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Tucker Johnson and Jonas Morrison both went 1-for-3. Brody Straumann was hit by a pitch and Rowan Molinaro earned a walk

ROYALTON ROYALS 2 ACGC FALCONS 1

The Royals defeated the Falcons in game two of their double header, they each collected three hits. The Royals were aided by six walks and three errors. The starting pitcher for the Royals was Sean Schmidtbauer, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Keaton Nelson threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was eld by Jonah Schnieder, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Matt Swenson was credited for a RBI, Keaton Nelson earned a pair of walks and Brady Yourczek earned a walk. Ethan Albright went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw one inning, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Regan Elton threw six innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jonas Morrison, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Cam Giese earned two walks. Tucker Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Gage Degner went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Brody Staumann and Rowan Molinaro both were hit by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 3

The Eagles defeated their Central MN. Conference rivals the Irish, they were out hit by the Irish six to four. The Eagles were aided by six walks and four errors, giving their pitchers good support. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger started, threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Landen Neiman threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Coltant Harff earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Anthony Fink earned a walk and he was credited for a walk. Lane Harff went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Riley Geislinger earned a walk. Carlson Schmaltz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Landon Neiman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.Max Geislinger earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Nolan Hage earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases.

The Irish starting pitcher was Gabe Jurgens, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and recorded seven strikeouts. Wyatt Brieman threw 1/3 of an inning, he was the pitcher of record, he issued four walks and gave up two runs and Lane Faue threw 1/3 of a inning in relief.

The Irish were led on offense by Wyatt Breiman, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Landon Marsicek earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Danny Reilly went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Joey Gendreau earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Nathan Zander went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Jace Clapp earned a walk. Nick Jost went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Gabe Jurgens earned a walk and Braydon Fobbe earned a walk and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 11 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 1

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Irish in game two of their double header. The Eagles starting pitcher was Landon Neiman, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Coltant Harff threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Geislinger threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Lane Harff went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Anthony Fink went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Coltant Harff went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Max Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Ty Krapf earned a walk. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carson Schmitz earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs.

The Irish starting pitcher was Lane Faue, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jace Clapp threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Brayden Fobbe threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Joey Gendreau went 2-for-4. Jace Clapp went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Gabe Jurgens earned a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Breiman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Fobbe was hit by a pitch. Danny Reilly went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Landon Marsicek earned a walk and he scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 10 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0

The Jaguars defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Cubs, they out hit them nine to two. The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Ethan Mueller, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Illies, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for four RBIs and he scored a run. Owen Paulson went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Aiden Mueller went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Braeden Michels went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Luke Dingman went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Kaden DeRoo and Jordan Herickhoff both earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Nick Serbus, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up nine hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Clay Faber and Ronnie Arnold both went 1-for-2 with a double and Hank Meyer earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 11 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 1

The Jaguars defeated the Cubs in game two of their double header, they out hit them nine to three. They were aided by eight walks and four errors, this gave Luke Illies, the Jaguars starting pitcher a great deal of support. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Brett DeRoo, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Paulson went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Herickhoff went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Kaden DeRoo earned a walk. Luke Dingmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Aiden Mueller earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned walk. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3 with a double and Ryan Jensen earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Devin Gruber, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, and he issued five walks. Bryant Knaus threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, and he issued three walks. The Cubs offense was led by Hank Meyer, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, Bryant Knaus went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-2 with a stolen base.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 10 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 3

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Huskers in game one of their double header. The Bulldogs out hit the Huskers eleven to nine, including three big doubles. The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Bryce Vanderbeek, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Josiah Utsch threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Asau Nelson went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Pung went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Josiah Utsch went 2-for-4 and he scored a trio of runs. Brayden Vanderbeek went 4-for-4 and he scored a trio of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Huskers was Drew Lange, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Mason Novitzki threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Dominick Hoikka, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Luke Bieniek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Chase Lyon went 1-for-3. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-3 and Borde Huls went 2-for-3 and he scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 7 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 4

The Huskers defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Bulldogs in game two of their double header. They out hit the Bulldogs nine to six, including a pair of doubles and a pair of triples. Their starting pitcher was Dominick Hoikka, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice for a RBI and he scored a pair for runs. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Breth went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Will Pilarski went 1-for-3. Mason Novitzki went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Josiah Utsch, he threw four innings. he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Bryce Vanderbeek threw two innings, four walks. Reed Johnson threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brayden Pung went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Gabe Bruner was credited for a RBI. Reed Johnson went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Brandon Carlson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored runs. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.