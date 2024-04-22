High School Sports Schedule Monday April 22

High School Sports Schedule Monday April 22

photo courtesy of Sartell baseball

Baseball:

STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen
Osakis at Cathedral
ACGC at Paynesville
Foley at Becker
New London-Spicer at Annandale
Maple Lake at Big Lake
Royalton at Holdingford

Softball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud Crush
Cathedral at Pierz
Holdingford at Royalton
Foley at Mora
Little Falls at Milaca
Annandale at New London-Spicer
Paynesville at ACGC

Girls Golf:
Multiple Teams at Mora
Multiple Teams at Territory Golf

Boys Golf:
Multiple Teams at Rich Spring Golf

Boys Tennis:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria

 

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports