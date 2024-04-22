High School Sports Schedule Monday April 22

Baseball:

STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen

Osakis at Cathedral

ACGC at Paynesville

Foley at Becker

New London-Spicer at Annandale

Maple Lake at Big Lake

Royalton at Holdingford

Softball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at St. Cloud Crush

Cathedral at Pierz

Holdingford at Royalton

Foley at Mora

Little Falls at Milaca

Annandale at New London-Spicer

Paynesville at ACGC

Girls Golf:

Multiple Teams at Mora

Multiple Teams at Territory Golf

Boys Golf:

Multiple Teams at Rich Spring Golf

Boys Tennis:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Alexandria