Central MN High School Baseball Results

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

STMA Knights 3 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 1

The Sabres did out hit the Saints, seven to five in this eight innings battle, the Saints put up two runs in the top of the eighth inning. The Saints starting pitcher was Taytan Siens, he threw four innings. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryley Wuebhers threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Taytan Siens, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. CJ Spleltstoeseer went 3-for-4 with a double and Zach Zanetti had a walk and he scored a run. Noah Miller went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Wes Byer had a walk and a stolen base and Lincoln Tangen had a walk. The Sabres starting pitcher was Isaac Schroers, he threw seven innings. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Schiffler threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Sabres offense was led by Brett Schlangen, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brady Thompson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Will Brinkerhoff earned a walk. Will Thompson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Jordan Fish went 1-for-3. Wes Johnson and Carter Stutsman both went 1-for-4.

BECKER BULLDOGS 5 FOLEY FACLONS 2

The Bulldogs out hit the Falcons eight to three, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Kellen Graning, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw two innings to earn the save, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Josh Groskreutz, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kellen Graning went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Reid McCalla earned a walk. Isaac Daluge went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jase Tobako was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and M. Nevala earned a walk and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Josiah Peterson, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Bryce Gapinski threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. Reed Hermanson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Falcons offense was led by Jace Molitor, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Derek Dahmen earned a pair of walks. Josiah Peterson and Trey Emmerich both went 1-for-3 and each earned a walk. Keagon Frisbee was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Hermanson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Bryce Gapinski earned a walk and Brett Leabch was hit by a pitch.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 4 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 2

The Hornets were out hit by the Irish six to four, some timely hitting and a couple of misplays aided the Hornets. The Hornets starting pitcher was Jackson Larocke, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Owen Wilczak threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. The Hornets offense was led by Cooper Cusick, went 1-for-1 for a RBI, two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Wilczak went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Schleif was credited for a RBI. Trenton Throolin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Isaiah Terlindan had two walks and he scored a run. Connor Stukenholtz went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Jason Skolund had a walk and he scored a run. The Irish starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Gabe Jungens threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Danny Reilly went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jackson Clapp and Gabe Jungens both went 1-for-3.

PIERZ PIONEERS 13 WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES 1

The Pioneers out hit the Wolverines ten to three, they had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Braden Haberman, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Chase Becker went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kyle Winscher earned two walks and he scored a run. Joey Stuckmayer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reese Young earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kaden Kuschel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brayden Haberman went 1-for-4 for a RBI. The Wolverines starting pitcher was Connor Duske, he threw four innings. He gave up nine hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Drew Lorentz threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Wolverines offense was led by Simon Kreklaw, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Kobe Snyder went 1-for-2 with a walk. Peyton Church went 1-for-2 and Cooper Ness and Gunner Olson both had a walk.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2 ROYALTON ROYALS 1

The Huskers were out hit by the conference rivals seven to four, four errors aided them. The starting pitcher for the Huskers was Connor Breth, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dave Heinen threw one 1 1/3 innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jaxon Bartkowicz scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Masyn Patrick was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 and Nolan Boeckermann went 1-for-2. The Royals starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw six innings. He gave up four singles, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. The Royals offense was led by John Bzdok, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Matt Swenson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Marcus Hayes went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Nick Leibold earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Jonah Schneider went 1-for-3. Brandon Trsko went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 4 ACGC FALCONS 1

The Bulldogs out hit the Falcons in a big conference game four to three. Very timely hitting, six walks for the Bulldogs and very solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Esau Nelson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Bryce Vanderbeck threw one inning to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Josiah Utsch was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Esau Nelson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Reed Johnson had a sacrifice bunt. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Pung went 1-for-2 and Owen Brick scored a run. Brandon Carlson went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Abe Bruner went 1-for-3. The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw 2/3 of an inning. He gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jaxon Drange threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Reagan Elton threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Jaxon Drange, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Isaiah Renne had a stolen base. Tucker Johnson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Reagan Elton was credited for a RBI and Brody Straumann was a hit by a pitch.

OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 2 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1

The Silverstreaks out hit the Crusaders five to four, they put up two runs in the sixth inning. The starting pitcher for the Silverstreaks was Grant Mages, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Silverstreaks offense was led by Wyatt Klimek, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs and he had a walk. Seth Staloch went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Grant Mages went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Ben Berger had a stolen base and a walk and Gavin Muenzhuber had a walk. The Crusaders starting pitcher was Cade Simones, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Crusaders offense was led by Nolan Bigauette, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Matt Primus went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Cade Simone went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jacob Oliver went 1-for-4.