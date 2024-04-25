Albany Golf Wins Sauk Centre Invite/ High School Schedule
The Albany girls golf team won the Sauk Centre Invitation Wednesday with a score of 353. Barnesville finished 2nd with a score of 366, Melrose was 3rd with 398, Pierz 4th with 399, Osakis and Morris tied for 5th with 464, and Sauk Centre was 6th with 486. Wadena-Deer Creek and Benson were incomplete.
Thursday's Schedule:
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI
Royalton at ACGC
Kimball at Albany
Holdingford at Paynesville
Melrose at BOLD
Maple Lake at Eden Valley-Watkins
Minnewaska at Sauk Centre
Annandale at Rockford
Baseball:
Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen
St. Cloud Crush at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls at ROCORI
Becker at Big Lake
ACGC at Royalton
Eden Valley-Watkins at Maple Lake
BBE at Kimball
Rockford at Annandale
Paynesville at Holdingford
Sauk Centre at Morris
Milaca at Princeton
Boys Tennis:
Willmar at St. Cloud Crush
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Boys Golf:
Multiple Teams at Little Crow Golf Course in New London