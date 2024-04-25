Albany Golf Wins Sauk Centre Invite/ High School Schedule

The Albany girls golf team won the Sauk Centre Invitation Wednesday with a score of 353. Barnesville finished 2nd with a score of 366, Melrose was 3rd with 398, Pierz 4th with 399, Osakis and Morris tied for 5th with 464, and Sauk Centre was 6th with 486. Wadena-Deer Creek and Benson were incomplete.

Thursday's Schedule:

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

St. Cloud Crush at Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI

Royalton at ACGC

Kimball at Albany

Holdingford at Paynesville

Melrose at BOLD

Maple Lake at Eden Valley-Watkins

Minnewaska at Sauk Centre

Annandale at Rockford

Baseball:

Alexandria at Sartell-St. Stephen

St. Cloud Crush at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Fergus Falls at ROCORI

Becker at Big Lake

ACGC at Royalton

Eden Valley-Watkins at Maple Lake

BBE at Kimball

Rockford at Annandale

Paynesville at Holdingford

Sauk Centre at Morris

Milaca at Princeton

Boys Tennis:

Willmar at St. Cloud Crush

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Boys Golf:

Multiple Teams at Little Crow Golf Course in New London