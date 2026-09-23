Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, September 22nd
The Cathedral girls volleyball team beat Pierz in three sets Tuesday night to improve to 6-8 on the season. Set scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17.
Berkley Mathiasen led the Crusaders with 27 set assists, two aces, 11 digs and two blocks, Ava Meyer charted 17 kills and Addy Driggs added eight kills and a pair of blocks in the win.
Elsewhere, Princeton topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-1 with set scores of 25-13, 19-25, 25-21 and 25-20.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd:
BOLD 3, ACGC 1
SARTELL 3, FERGUS FALLS 0
FOLEY 3, ALBANY 2
NEW LONDON-SPICER 3, EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 0
WILLMAR 3, ROCORI 0
BECKER 3, BIG LAKE 1
MELROSE 3, WEST CENTRAL AREA 1
BOYS SOCCER
Cathedral beat Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 2-0 on Tuesday night. Sam Oliver's goal in the first half gave the Crusaders a 1-0 lead and Jack Ziemann's second half goal provided insurance for CHS. Gabe Vaske made one save to earn the shutout for Cathedral.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd:
MELROSE 7, CROOKSTON 1
ST. JOHN'S PREP 3, MINNEWASKA AREA 0
ALBANY 1, MORRIS AREA 0
TECH 3, BEMIDJI 1
SARTELL 2, ROCORI 0
ST FRANCIS 1, BECKER 0
ALEXANDRIA 5, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 1
WILLMAR 5, APOLLO 0
GIRLS SOCCER
The Cathedral Crusaders topped Little Falls 5-1 Tuesday night to improve to 5-4 on the season. CJ Jerzak led Cathedral with a pair of goals, while Aracely Arevalo, Brooklyn Clark and Nora Simones also scored in the win.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd:
ST JOHN'S PREP 7, MELROSE 0
DETROIT LAKES 2, SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0
BRAINERD 7, ST CLOUD 0
BECKER 12, ZIMMERMAN 0
SARTELL 2, ROCORI 0